Carrier Strike Group Nine and Flagship USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs Busan, Republic of Korea

BUSAN, Republic Of Korea – Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG-9), its flagship USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Halsey (DDG 97) and USS Daniel Inouye (DG 118) from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 23, departed the Republic of Korea (ROK) following a scheduled port visit, June 26.



The visit coincided with the 74-year anniversary of the start of the Korean War and demonstrated the U.S.’s ironclad commitment to the ROK-U.S. Alliance. While in port, CSG-9 and Theodore Roosevelt Sailors further enhanced relationships between the U.S. Navy, ROK leaders, and the local population by hosting general public tours attended by several hundred visitors, as well as holding a Korean War Anniversary Reception attended by senior ROK and U.S. military and political leaders. ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol also visited Theodore Roosevelt, to highlight the importance of the Carrier Strike Group in the ROK-U.S. Alliance and in maintaining peace and stability in the region.



“On behalf of all our Sailors, I want to thank the Government of the Republic of Korea and the people of Korea -- and specifically Busan -- for your warm and welcoming hospitality,” said Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, CSG-9. “The ROK-U.S. Alliance will always be essential in the continued fight to defend the values and way of life we both hold so dear.”



Carrier Strike Group Nine departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific, Jan. 11 in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



CSG-9 is a multiplatform team of ships and aircraft, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. The strike group is comprised of CSG-9 staff, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 23 staff, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN) 71, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, and DESRON 23 ships; Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Russell (DDG 59), USS Daniel K. Inouye (DDG118), and USS Halsey (DDG 97).



