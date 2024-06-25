Community Leader Engagement hosted by 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

On June 17, 2024, the 88th Readiness Division (RD) welcomed elected officials and key leaders to experience installation capabilities at Fort McCoy, Wis. The engagement event was hosted by Major General Matthew Baker, Fort McCoy Senior Commander, and Commanding General for the 88th RD, U.S. Army Reserve (USAR).



Baker’s intent behind the engagement was to inform guests of the USAR mission, Fort McCoy’s mission and economic impact on Wisconsin and the Midwest region. “Today is a day that we can get our leadership from federal, state, business leaders and educators, together and show them what Fort McCoy is all about. Bring everyone together…and build that connective tissue with our civilian population and promote what an Army Reserve Soldier does,” Baker stated.



After welcome remarks at the 88th RD headquarters, guests loaded on a bus and were given a driving tour to their first destination. Ms. Liane Haun, Director of Public Works, Fort McCoy, was one of two tour guides on the bus for the day. Haun spoke about installation facilities, construction, history of buildings, renovations, modernization and a successful transition to privatized military housing at Fort McCoy.



First stop was the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS). Subject matter experts provided tours of the field trauma response simulation rooms and interactive mannequins. Wisconsin Senator Patrick Testin stated, “…the work that is being done to prepare our troops is truly remarkable, whether it’s making sure they are ready for whatever scenario they may come across in combat…what I am really impressed by is the medical training.”



Next, at the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) also managed by DPTMS, a virtual range training experience, guests had a hands-on experience with the virtual weapon range system. This system allows Soldiers to work on their marksmanship in a controlled environment with immediate feedback from trainers, before they move to a live-fire range.



After their virtual range experience, guests were provided more training capability information by the second bus tour guide, Mr. Jim Sprackling, DPTMS Director. Guests toured more of the installation and were able to meet with an USAR unit completing their 2-week training. At one of the outdoor ranges, guests had the honor of observing Baker promote a soldier from the 469th Combat Engineer Company Infantry. The company completed their own marksmanship qualifications, similar to the EST experienced earlier in the day.



The Wisconsin National Guard supported the guests experience with two Black Hawk helicopters, providing a brief aerial tour of the installation.



Onalaska, Wis., high school principal, Jared Schaffer commented, “This is an awesome opportunity that a lot of families don’t know about, and a lot of students don’t know about. Just the idea that through the Army students could get career exposure and training they need and serve their country at the same time…”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Guests had conversations with Soldiers and civilian staff during lunch, building a stronger understanding of all components that come together, creating the Fort McCoy community. Neal Zygarlicke, La Crosse Chamber of Commerce CEO stated, “Hearing about the different mobility and medical training, Fort McCoy is a huge part of our region, Wisconsin, military and our nation.”



Together the 88th RD and Fort McCoy maintain a Mobilization Force Generation Installation, running exercises for units preparing to deploy, and Large-Scale Mobilization Operation exercises.



Support and coordination from all Army components (active, guard, reserve) was essential to the success of the community leader engagement, helping share the story of the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve and all Service Members who train at Fort McCoy annually.



Video summary of the engagement can be viewed on the 88th RD YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDFsmnGCPoE



Guests included: Wis. Congressman Derrick Van Orden and Sara Van Orden; Wis. Senators Patrick Testin and Brad Pfaff; Wis. Representatives James Edming, Steve Doyle, Jill Billings and Nancy VanderMeer; Colby Lacefield and Mary Ganley (Van Orden staffers); Mark Nielson (Wis. Senator Ron Johnson staffer); Illinois Army Reserve Ambassador Paul Hettich, Rodney Bull, Jared Schaffer, Evan Nelson, John Lamkin, Michele Bauman, and Neal Zygarlicke.

