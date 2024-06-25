U.S. Coast Guard coordinating international long-range search for missing commercial mariner south of Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard's Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam team is urgently coordinating an ongoing multi-national search effort following a man overboard incident reported by the crew of the cargo ship Motor Vessel (M/V) Daiwan Glory roughly 607 nautical miles south of Guam, between Guam and Papua New Guinea.



The crew of the M/V Daiwan Glory continues to search their reciprocal track line. As of June 25 at about 8:40 p.m. ChST (Chamorro Standard Time), the crews of the commercial vessels M/V Kota Gabung and M/V Golden Hope confirmed their participation, altering course to assist in the search. On June 26, the M/V Hupeh, also transiting the area, ran a track line search en route to their next port of call in Australia, and the LNG tanker Cesi Beihai is also assisting.



The U.S. Coast Guard, in a testament to international cooperation, also dispatched an HC-130 Hercules aircraft and crew from Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, to Guam, where they will stage. Due to the distance, the crew will observe mandatory rest and then proceed to the search area on the morning of June 27. Furthermore, the Australian Defense Force offered the use of their P-8A Poseidon aircraft to provide aerial search support on the afternoon of June 26.



The master of the M/V Daiwan Glory, a 568-foot cargo ship flagged under Panama, issued a distress alert relayed via the Japanese Coast Guard early in the morning of June 25, 2024. At about 1:30 p.m. CHST on June 25, JRSC Guam watch was alerted of a man overboard situation. The missing crew member, a 39-year-old Vietnamese, was reportedly last seen around 9:45 a.m. wearing orange coveralls without a personal flotation device. Communications with the M/V Daiwan Glory crew have been challenging due to the distance, with updates relayed through emails.



The JRSC Guam watch immediately initiated a response, with Lt. Chelsea Garcia assuming the role of Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. Efforts to enhance search capabilities included engaging additional commercial vessels and coordinating with international partners.



Current on-scene weather reports indicate eastward seas at 3-5 feet, southeast winds up to 25 knots. Visibility stands at ten nautical miles, with water temperatures at 87 degrees Fahrenheit and air temperature at 82 degrees Fahrenheit.



"In situations like these, where vast distances challenge our response capabilities, the value of aerial assets and the AMVER system is immeasurable. Aircraft like the HC-130 Hercules and the P8-A Poseidon offer extensive coverage and can reach remote areas quickly, greatly increasing our chances of locating and assisting those in need. Their ability to provide real-time visual search and coordination is indispensable. Additionally, the AMVER system, a cornerstone of our collective response, enhances global maritime safety by leveraging the voluntary network of participating vessels," said Lt. Garcia.



JRSC Guam watchstanders will continue to oversee the progress of all search and rescue units and update search plans, data received, and new calculations as needed. Coordination with international and local entities remains a top priority to ensure the timely and effective execution of the search strategy.



For more information about U.S. Coast Guard activities, please contact CWO Sara Muir, Public Affairs Officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam:

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam is dedicated to safeguarding maritime interests, ensuring security, and promoting peace and prosperity in the Blue Pacific. Operations span search and rescue, law enforcement, environmental protection, and national defense. This team works closely with local, regional, and international partners to uphold maritime safety, security, and stewardship standards.



About the AMVER Program:

The Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) system is a global safety network operated by the U.S. Coast Guard. It involves the voluntary participation of merchant ships worldwide to ensure quick and efficient response to emergencies at sea. AMVER's coordinated efforts to enhance the safety of life at sea by utilizing a network of ships willing to aid those in distress, bridging the gap where limited resources are stretched across vast ocean areas.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 22:06 Story ID: 474841 Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN