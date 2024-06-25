Maj Gen Zellmann participates in NATO Space Operations Commander’s Conference

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Richard L. Zellmann, Deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Richard L. Zellmann, Deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, follows along to a brief at the second ever NATO Space Operations Commanders’ Conference at Allied Air Command, June 12-13, 2024. Zellmann spoke to participants about the need for collaboration to combat threats in space stating that “deterring the threats we face today requires nothing less than a dynamic and robust posture across the Alliance.” (NATO AIRCOM photo by OR-9 Arnaud Chamberlin) see less | View Image Page

Ramstein AB, Germany – Maj. Gen. Richard L. Zellmann, Deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, attended the second ever NATO Space Operations Commanders’ Conference at Allied Air Command, June 12-13, 2024.



The conference was attended by NATO Allies from 23 Nations and two Partner Nations, Australia and Japan, and participants discussed space capability and capacity through collaboration and cooperation.



“Deterring the threats we face today requires nothing less than a dynamic and robust posture across the Alliance,” said Zellmann. “A posture that starts with interoperability and ends with integration.”



The theme for this year’s conference was Space Security and Space Warfare, a topic U.S. Space Forces-Space is on the forefront of.



“We, as an alliance and partnership, cannot solely view space as a passive capability for the benefit of terrestrial fights: providing services,” said Zellmann. “It is a warfighting domain unto itself that needs to be defended and an area from which to project power.”



Through the coordination of space activities with NATO Allies and Partners, NATO is better able to rapidly respond to current and emerging threats.



“The second NATO Space Operations Commanders’ Conference signifies the commitment from NATO Allies and Partners in developing the Space domain,” said General James Hecker, Commander Allied Air Command and Combined Force Space Component. “We need to continue to enhance the Space domain through collaboration, cooperation and information exchange.”



S4S exercises operational control of U.S. Space Force forces conducting protect, defend, and deliver missions, and when delegated, tactical control of other services forces conducting these missions. Additionally, S4S conducts joint space operations on behalf of Commander of U.S. Space Command.