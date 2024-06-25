Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Beaufort Provider Tour

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Story by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    On 13 June 2024, staff from across NMRTC Beaufort took part in a provider tour around Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. LCDR Berlin with the support of two Marine Officers, lead the group of staff around the depot. The staff was able to get a hands on experience and look into what medical issues could arise during bootcamp. It also highlighted the areas that may cause the most significant injuries during training.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 15:09
    Story ID: 474814
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
