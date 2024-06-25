NMRTC Beaufort Provider Tour

On 13 June 2024, staff from across NMRTC Beaufort took part in a provider tour around Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. LCDR Berlin with the support of two Marine Officers, lead the group of staff around the depot. The staff was able to get a hands on experience and look into what medical issues could arise during bootcamp. It also highlighted the areas that may cause the most significant injuries during training.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 15:09 Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US