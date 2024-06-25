On 13 June 2024, staff from across NMRTC Beaufort took part in a provider tour around Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. LCDR Berlin with the support of two Marine Officers, lead the group of staff around the depot. The staff was able to get a hands on experience and look into what medical issues could arise during bootcamp. It also highlighted the areas that may cause the most significant injuries during training.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 15:09
|Story ID:
|474814
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Beaufort Provider Tour, by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT