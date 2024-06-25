Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Beaufort Pharmacy Department

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Story by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    The Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort Pharmacy project, Improve Control Substance Medication Inventory and Ordering, was selected as the “2024 NMFL Continuous Process Improvement Fair Winner.” In total there were nine projects submitted, but in the end Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort Pharmacy’s project Improved Control Substance Medication Inventory earned the title Best DMAIC Project.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 14:52
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
