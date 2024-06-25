NMRTC Beaufort Pharmacy Department

The Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort Pharmacy project, Improve Control Substance Medication Inventory and Ordering, was selected as the “2024 NMFL Continuous Process Improvement Fair Winner.” In total there were nine projects submitted, but in the end Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort Pharmacy’s project Improved Control Substance Medication Inventory earned the title Best DMAIC Project.

