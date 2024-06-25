DCSA Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Photo By Amber Vincent | DCSA Deputy Director Daniel J. Lecce (fourth from left) along with DCSA senior and...... read more read more Photo By Amber Vincent | DCSA Deputy Director Daniel J. Lecce (fourth from left) along with DCSA senior and Central Regional headquarters' leaders cut the ribbon with Texas state and local representatives during a grand opening ceremony, Farmer's Branch, Texas, Jun. 25, 2024 (DOD Photo by Amber Vincent). see less | View Image Page

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) officially opened the Central Region Headquarters during a morning ceremony on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The new facility is in the Farmers Branch, Texas, Federal Building.



The office opening marks a significant DCSA milestone. This state-of-the-art facility co-locates agency leaders from three important functions: Background Investigations, Counterintelligence and Insider Threat, and Industrial Security. In the past, those activities were managed from different locations throughout the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area.



“This clearly points to both the continuing growth of this Agency and the importance of our mission,” said DCSA Deputy Director Daniel Lecce. “This facility directly and unmistakably impacts America’s national security by improving DCSA’s ability to coordinate activities within the 21 states that comprise our Central Region.”



The Central Region Headquarters is the first regional office opened following the 2022 redesign of the DCSA field structure. The Agency plans to open a new Western Regional Headquarters in San Diego during fiscal year 2026.



On October 1, 2019, DCSA became the federal government’s largest security agency by combining critical security missions previously handled by separate federal agencies into one agency – Personnel Security (PS), Industrial Security (IS), Counterintelligence and Insider Threat (CI/InT), and Security Training (ST). DCSA strives to be the premier provider of integrated security services for the federal government.



ABOUT DCSA: “AMERICA’S GATEKEEPER”

Through vetting, industry engagement, education, and counterintelligence and insider threat support, DCSA secures the trustworthiness of the United States Government's workforce, the integrity of its cleared contractor support, and the uncompromised nature of its technologies, services, and supply chains. Learn more and connect with DCSA at www.dcsa.mil.