Team Maxwell unites for PTSD awareness ruck: A journey of solidarity and support

In a heartening display of unity and support, Team Maxwell came together for a 4.2-mile ruck in honor of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month.



This event was more than just a physical challenge; it was a powerful opportunity for Airmen to connect, share experiences, and reinforce the message that no one must navigate their struggles alone.



As the early morning sun cast its warm glow over Maxwell, participants gathered, ready to embark on the ruck. The atmosphere was charged with a mix of anticipation and camaraderie, as members of Team Maxwell laced up their boots, strapped on their rucksacks, and prepared for the trek ahead.



For many, the event was a reminder that, while not all wounds are visible, the journey to healing is best undertaken together.



"Events like this ruck are crucial," said Staff Sgt. Jaime Serna, who organized the event. "They provide a space where our team can come together, share their stories, and offer support to one another. It’s a reminder that even in the toughest times, we are not alone."



At the end of the ruck, participants gathered for a brief discussion where Master Sgt. Daunte Saloy and Mr. John Frey shared their stories of resilience and hope.



June marks PTSD Awareness Month, a time dedicated to spreading knowledge, its impacts, and the resources available for those affected. PTSD can affect anyone who has experienced a traumatic event, leading to symptoms such as flashbacks, severe anxiety and uncontrollable thoughts about the event.



Support Is Always Available



Whether through peers, mental health professionals, or support groups, there are numerous resources ready to assist those in need.



• Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, or text 838255



• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)



• PTSD Coach App: A free app that provides education about PTSD, self-assessment, and resources.



In this journey of awareness and support, let us remember that every step taken together brings us closer to healing. Team Maxwell stands as a beacon of hope and resilience, proving that together, we are stronger.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 11:09 Story ID: 474774 Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Maxwell unites for PTSD awareness ruck: A journey of solidarity and support, by SMSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.