Sharpen Your Summer Fun, Not Your Injuries: Bladed Tool Safety for the Navy Family

This summer, as part of Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News' support for the Navy's "101 Critical Days of Summer Safety" campaign, let's prioritize safe bladed tool use and avoid preventable injuries that can sideline you from all the fun. Summer 2024.



Summertime – Bladed Tools & Safety Concerns



Backyard projects, barbecues, and outdoor activities often involve using tools like knives, box cutters, and utility blades. While these tools are handy, a Naval Safety Center report (SA 23-18) highlights how seemingly simple tasks can lead to bladed tool mishaps.



The "101 Critical Days of Summer" campaign serves as a crucial reminder – even during off-duty fun, safety should be top of mind. As the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) emphasizes, keeping tools in good condition is essential, especially for bladed tools. A dull blade requires more force to cut, increasing the risk of slippage and injury. Regularly sharpening tools ensures clean cuts with minimal effort.



Safety Starts with Knowledge and Preparation



The Navy's safety campaign emphasizes the importance of proper bladed tool handling. This includes training on safe usage, proper storage, and awareness of potential risks. Responsible bladed tool use protects not only yourself but also those around you.



Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – Your Safety Ally



Accidents can happen regardless of skill level or experience. PPE acts as your last line of defense against injuries. When using bladed tools, consider wearing cut-resistant gloves for hand protection, safety glasses to shield your eyes from debris, and sturdy footwear to prevent injury from dropped tools.



Sharpen Your Safety Habits:



• Sharp is Safe: A dull blade requires more force, increasing the risk of slips. Regularly sharpen tools according to manufacturer's recommendations.

• Right Tool, Right Job: Don't force a tool beyond its designed purpose. Choose the appropriate tool for the task at hand.

• Gear Up for Safety: Wear PPE suited to the tool and task. Consider cut-resistant gloves, safety glasses, or a face shield depending on the project. A few seconds spent putting on PPE can save you a lifetime of trouble.



By following these simple precautions, you can significantly reduce the risk of bladed tool injuries this summer. Let's create lasting memories filled with fun, not hospital visits.



Remember, safety is everyone's responsibility. Let's make this a summer of safe fun!



For more detailed information, refer to OSHA publication 3080 (https://www.osha.gov/publications/bytopic/hand-and-power-tools) and Naval Safety Center guidance SA 23-18 (https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/Portals/29/Documents/SA%2023-18%20Bladed%20Tool%20Mishaps.pdf).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 Story ID: 474770 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US This work, Sharpen Your Summer Fun, Not Your Injuries: Bladed Tool Safety for the Navy Family, by Telly Myles