US Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia holds change-of-command ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Capt. John McTamney IV, former commodore of Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. John McTamney IV, former commodore of Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia, salutes Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander, Atlantic Area, during a change-of-command ceremony, June 18, 2024, in Manama, Bahrain. The change-of-command ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Julio Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain. — U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA) held a change-of-command ceremony, June, 18, 2024, at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Capt. James Camp relieved Capt. John McTamney as commodore of the unit.



Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area, presided over the event.



Previously, Camp served as the executive officer of Maritime Security Response Team - West (MSRT-W) in San Diego, California.



“It is an honor to serve with PATFORSWA and conduct complex maritime operations across the Middle East in support of United States Central Command (U.S. CENTCOM), ensuring maritime safety, security, and stability throughout the region,” said Camp. “I am excited to do this rewarding work alongside this exceptional crew.”



McTamney served as the commodore of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia from June 2023 to June 2024. McTamney’s next assignment is at the U.S Naval War College as the U.S. Coast Guard Service Chair.



“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to have served alongside the dedicated crew of PATFORSWA,” said McTamney. “Their unwavering commitment to duty and excellence has been truly amazing and I have full confidence in their continued success in fulfilling the vital missions of United States Naval Forces Central Command (U.S. NAVCENT).”



The change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a command, conducted before the assembled crew and esteemed guests.



PATFORSWA is the largest overseas Coast Guard unit and is comprised of six Fast Response Cutters and shoreside support. PATFORSWA’s mission is to equip, deploy, and support mission ready Coast Guard forces to conduct maritime operations across the Middle East for U.S. CENTCOM.



