117th Military Police Battalion hosts 3rd annual Harpers Ferry Competition

Photo By Sgt. Kalina Hyche | From left to right, 1st Sgt. John Draper, Spc. Matthew Pigg, Spc. Caleb Smith, Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kalina Hyche | From left to right, 1st Sgt. John Draper, Spc. Matthew Pigg, Spc. Caleb Smith, Sgt. Christopher Rush, Capt. Margaret Page, Spc. Cody Schultz, Staff Sgt. Jaaron Williams and 1st Lt. Thaddeaus Grothe pose for a picture after being named the 2024 Harpers Ferry Competition winners at Volunteer Training Site – Tullahoma, Tennessee, on June 22. In addition to the squad placing first overall, Grothe was awarded as the top of all competitors. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche) see less | View Image Page

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Army National Guard’s 117th Military Police Battalion, based in Athens, held their 3rd annual Harpers Ferry competition at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site, June 21-22, 2024.



“Our Soldiers have been preparing for this competition since they became aware of it,” said Capt. Margaret Page, commander of the 252nd Military Police Company. "[The Harpers Ferry Competition] fosters camaraderie and healthy competition among the battalion."



The competition is comprised of nine events over a two-day period to resemble scenarios that military policemen would encounter in combat as a squad. These events include the Army Combat Fitness Test, an obstacle course, the Norwegian Ruck March, as well as a variety of challenging military police tasks. Throughout the competition, squads from the 252nd, 253rd and 269th Military Police Companies competed in these events, showcasing their resilience, teamwork, and expertise.



“I’m proud of every single one of these Soldiers for putting in the hard work and dedication required to prepare for this competition,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Dye, commander of the 117th Military Police Battalion.



The Harper’s Ferry competition is not just a test of physical prowess and tactical proficiency, but also a reflection of the camaraderie and esprit de corps that exists within the ranks of the 117th Military Police Battalion. Each squad pushes themselves to the limit, striving to outperform their peers and claim the title of the best squad.



"Regardless of the outcome in this competition, I am immensely proud of my squad," said 1st Lt. Sheridan Harrison, platoon leader of the 253rd Military Police Company. "I am exceptionally proud of their outstanding performance."



This year 2nd Lt. Thaddeaus Grothe, Staff Sgt. Jaaron Williams, Sgt. Christopher Rush, Spc. Cody Schultz, Spc. Matthew Pigg and Spc. Caleb Smith of the 252nd Military Police Company won best squad, with Grothe winning top performer overall for the Harpers

Ferry Competition. This is the second year in a row that the 252nd Military Police Company has earned this title.



The title winner of the Harper’s Ferry Competition holds a profound significance, as it represents a pinnacle of achievement that carries immense prestige and recognition; but what is often overlooked is the rich history behind the name, which dates to a pivotal moment in American History.



In 1920, the Military Police Corps required a new insignia and collar marks because the previous insignia, crossed billy clubs, were indistinguishable from crossed cannons at saluting range. It wasn’t until U.S. Army Capt. George M. Chandler, of the War Department General Staff, had a breakthrough in 1922, that he suggested using the Army’s Harper’s Ferry pistols. The Harper’s Ferry legacy was secured when the Army adopted the crossed pistols as their official Military Police insignia in 1923.



“This is why we chose the name Harper’s Ferry Competition for our military police competition,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Prieur, Command Sergeant Major of the 117th Military Police Battalion. “It’s to showcase our military preparedness and the Military Police motto, ‘Assist. Protect. Defend.’”



Overall, the Harper’s Ferry competition serves as a unique opportunity for the Soldiers of the 117th Military Police Battalion to demonstrate their abilities, strengthen their camaraderie, and showcase the values of discipline, professionalism, and dedication that define their unit. It is a challenging and rewarding event that reinforces the battalion’s commitment to excellence and readiness in every mission they undertake.



-30-