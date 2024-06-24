TOPS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class 24005

The Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS), a directorate of the Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), held its graduation ceremony for class 24005 in Yorktown, Virginia on June 20th, 2024.



The graduating class was comprised of 15 sailors and soldiers from both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army with 9 graduating with the honors distinction.



“They are a hardworking, yet fun loving class,” said Cmdr. Christopher DeAngelis, Dean, TOPS. “It was a joy to teach and interact with them throughout their course work”



The ceremony included opening remarks from the NMLPDC Command Master Chief Atiba Mathlin, followed by closing remarks from DeAngelis, as this was his last graduating class as the dean before his upcoming transfer to Yokosuka, Japan.



“Today marked a culmination of countless hours of hard work and dedication,” said Mathlin. “Carry forth the knowledge and skills that you have earned here. Congratulations and well done!”



DeAngelis and Mathlin presented each graduate with their certificates of completion as Opticians.



Navy Honor Graduate and Navy Achievement Medal award winner:

Hospital Apprentice Tanner Steward



U.S. Army Honor Graduate:

U.S. Army Sgt. Erik Johnson



Graduating with Honors:

U.S. Army Pvt. Stephanie Aguayo

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Lindsay Blythe

Hospital Apprentice Anthony CarretoCardona

U.S. Army Pvt. Terrance Daniels

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Forte

U.S. Army Pfc. Jennifer Ramos-Lopez

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Vincent Stanley



Graduates:

U.S. Army Pvt. Precious Eckiwaudah

U.S. Army Pvt. Eric Kollman

U.S. Army Naisha Mendoza

Hospital Apprentice Ricardo Pineda

Hospital Apprentice Dean Robidouxosejo Jr.

Hospitalman Patrick Thompson



“It was a great opportunity to learn what I could from here,” said Steward. “I’m really looking forward to applying these skills when I head out to Japan.”



Since its founding in 1995, TOPS has developed opticians to support clinics on sea and shore as well as the force preservation mission by supplying eyewear to the fleet as they bring sight to the fight. TOPS trains U.S. Army and Navy servicemembers in a rigorous 24-week program, ensuring the respective services have the technical expertise gained through optician studies.



TOPS is accredited by the Commission of the Council on Occupation Education and the Commission on Opticianry Accreditation and holds two iterations of training per year with a maximum of 30 students per class who earn degree credits through the Uniformed Services University.

