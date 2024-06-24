NY Air Guardsman from Alexandria, Virginia recognized for excellence

Joint Base Andrews, Maryland (06/25/2024) — Joint Base Andrews, Maryland-- A New York Air National Guard Airman who lives in Alexandria, Virginia has been named the National Capital Region Air Defender of the Year by the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.



Master Sgt. Kendrick O. Wilburn, the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of Capabilities and Requirements for the 223rd Air Defense Squadron, received the award on May 31 during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Wilburn was one of 20 Air Force and Army personnel recognized at the ceremony.



The Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance is a non-profit that advocates for the development and deployment of missile defenses for the United States and its allies.



The 223rd is a component of the New York Air National Guard's Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th Air Defense Group, based in Rome, New York. The Eastern Air Defense Sector, known as EADS, is part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and is responsible for the air defense of the United States east of the Mississippi.



EADS is also responsible for the defense of the National Capital Region.



The 224th Air Defense Group is a wing equivalent command which provides the Airmen to conduct the mission.



"Being named the best air defender in the Washington, D.C. area is a remarkable accomplishment and I congratulate Master Sgt. Wilburn on this achievement," said Col. Jennifer L. King, 224th Air Defense Group Commander.



"The 223rd Air Defense Squadron plays a critical role in the National Capital Region's air defense and it is extremely gratifying to have an outside organization recognize Master Sgt. Wilburn's contributions to that mission," King said.



Wilburn earned the award for his leadership, technical expertise and organizational abilities. Among the accomplishments noted by the alliance were orchestrating Air Combat Command and Air Forces Northern technical conferences, establishing operational and maintenance priorities for a new $16 million camera and surveillance system, and leading 23 tests and developmental events.



Wilburn's instructional skills were also noteworthy. He trained and certified 95 Army National Guard soldiers for deployment and organized fitness and mental health initiatives.



The 224th Air Defense Group has several squadrons and detachments. The 224th ADS, the 224th Support Squadron, the 224th Security Forces Squadron and a Royal Canadian Air Force detachment serve in Rome. Two geographically separated units, the 223rd ADS and the National Capital Region Coordination Center detachment, serve in the Washington, D.C. area.



For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th Air Defense Group, visit www.eads.ang.af.mil.

