Hotter Than Ever and Quicker Than Before

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy– For the first time in 27 years, members from the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron and 555th Fighter Generation Squadron operated hot-pit refueling from the Southwest Jet Fuel Storage Installation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 11, 2024.



Despite the base being equipped with the capability to operate refueling from both the north and southwest located hot pit stations, due to evolving environmental, engineering and infrastructure policies, the southwest location was not able to be utilized until this time.



“The new system expands the Wing’s fighter surge capability by 200%,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kendon Lawrence, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels operations section chief.



By eliminating the need for multiple truck operators, the new JFSI system acts as a force multiplier and allows the flight to service the same number of aircraft with fewer personnel, reducing aircraft layover time by 65% on average.



“This is key for the LRS’s fuels management flight as we are supporting USAFE’s most diverse mission-set– pumping operational life-blood with the command’s smallest fuels flight,” said Lawrence.



Completing this project was an extended endeavor and required contributions from several organizations both across the 31st Fighter Wing and within the USAFE-AFAFRICA theater.



“This is a huge win, and we needed the entire team to pull it off,” said Lawrence. “We are very pleased to see this come to fruition.”

