JFC Naples conducts joint allied battlefield tour of Monte Cassino in commemoration of 80th anniversary of allied operations in Italy

Courtesy Photo | Members of various allies, staff and military branches of Joint Force Command Naples...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of various allies, staff and military branches of Joint Force Command Naples conducted a joint allied battlefield tour of five historic sites associated with the allied campaign of Monte Cassino May 20. A total of 32 allied officers and noncommissioned officers participated in the tour. The sites visited were the military memorial of Mignano Monte Lungo site, the infamous Gari (Rapido) River Crossing, the Commonwealth Cemetery of Cassino, the ruins and ghost town of San Pietro di Infine, the Polish cemetery and memorial site followed by the Abbey of Monte Cassino. see less | View Image Page

CASSINO, Italy – Members of various allies, staff and military branches of Joint Force Command Naples conducted a joint allied battlefield tour of five historic sites associated with the allied campaign of Monte Cassino May 20.



A total of 32 allied officers and noncommissioned officers participated in the tour. The sites visited were the military memorial of Mignano Monte Lungo site, the infamous Gari (Rapido) River Crossing, the Commonwealth Cemetery of Cassino, the ruins and ghost town of San Pietro di Infine, the Polish cemetery and memorial site followed by the Abbey of Monte Cassino.



Two military veteran historical guides led the group at each site. Both guides represent two veteran non-profit organizations: Shawn Winter, a retired U.S. sailor and member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12159 “Monte Cassino” and Luigi Settimi, and Italian Army veteran and representative of the 3rd Infantry Division Association, Italy chapter.



Both guides led the groups at each stop to provide understanding and historical significance of each battlefield site.



The battlefield tour was made possible with the support of the U.S. Army Allied Forces South Battalion, the 3rd Infantry Division Association of Italy, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12159.



The intent was to promote a joint, allied understanding of the lessons learned from both sides. It was also important to learn about historical impacts and significance of World War II on the development of allied joint military operations as they are today.



The first allied WWII Italian campaigns included recently liberated and reconstituted Italian forces and other allies from multiple countries. They combined to liberate Italy from foreign occupation and fascism. An important point for participants to recognize was that the founding of the NATO alliance was built from the lessons learned of combining and reconstituting forces after World War II.



The group learned the importance of an allied common defense, combined arms operations, understanding effects of the terrain and weather on operations, effects of joint fires, protection of civilians, protection of cultural property, all of which are applicable to NATO allied operations today.



The Monte Cassino joint allied battlefield tour is part of the 80th Anniversary commemoration activities and events planned for 2024 and 2025, which include a monthly docuseries on key battles and topics, and opportunities to visit historic sites and commemoration events planned in local communities across Italy.