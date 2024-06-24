U.S. Coast Guard strengthens relationships with Federated States of Micronesia under Pacific Partnership  

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Kira Adams discussed emergency operation center structures as the U.S. Coast Guard...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Kira Adams discussed emergency operation center structures as the U.S. Coast Guard continued its support for regional and Department of Defense efforts by bringing its expertise in search and rescue, disaster response, and maritime safety and security to partners in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), the week of June 3, 2024. This support included processes education, coaching and mentoring, joint exercises, and sharing best practices by U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam and District 14 personnel, including Lt. Adams, Ms. Dee Cruz, and Mr. George Butler. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Dee Cruz) see less | View Image Page

POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia — The U.S. Coast Guard continued its support for regional and Department of Defense efforts by bringing its expertise in search and rescue, disaster response, and maritime safety and security to partners in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), the week of June 3, 2024.



This support included processes education, coaching and mentoring, joint exercises, and sharing best practices by U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam and District 14 personnel, including Lt. Kira Adams, Ms. Dee Cruz, and Mr. George Butler.



The leadership and expertise of Lt. Kira Adams, the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center chief, and Ms. Dee Cruz, emergency manager, were instrumental in this initiative. Both women have significant roles in enhancing the region's maritime safety, security, and disaster response capabilities. Mr. Butler, a maritime emergency response and planning specialist from District 14, also brought a wealth of Incident Command System and mass rescue operations experience to the conversation.



"Our partnership with FSM's response and maritime forces is vital for effective search and rescue operations. By joining forces, we can respond quickly and efficiently to emergencies, ensuring the safety of everyone at sea. The dedication and expertise of our teams truly make a difference, allowing us to save lives and protect our shared maritime community," said Lt. Kira Adams.



Pacific Partnership is an annual mission led by USINDOPACOM to strengthen regional relationships and improve preparedness, response, resiliency, and security across the Indo-Pacific. As part of this mission, the U.S. Coast Guard, in partnership with INDOPACOM's Center for Excellence in Disaster Management (CFE-DM), recently led a three-day Humanitarian And Disaster Assistance (HADR) Workshop. The workshop focused on enhancing the participants' understanding of Mass Rescue Operations (MRO), Incident Command System (ICS)/Emergency Operation Center (EOC), and EOC fundamentals.



The workshop included:

- Search and Rescue and Mass Rescue Operations

- Incident Command System/Emergency Operation Center

- Breakout groups on EOC fundamentals, setup, staffing, activation, demobilization, and ongoing recovery efforts post-disaster.



Ms. Dee Cruz highlighted the impact of disaster response and humanitarian assistance, "In emergency management, our goal is to provide swift and effective disaster response and humanitarian assistance. Our ongoing partnership with FSM enables us to share best practices, improve readiness, and ensure we are well-prepared to respond to crises. Together, we are building a resilient and secure future for our communities."



Since 2021, the U.S. Coast Guard has been actively engaged in various activities to support FSM, making a significant impact. These include signing an expanded shiprider agreement on behalf of the United States to combat illicit maritime activities, conducting operations to promote security and economic prosperity, organizing search and rescue exercises, enhancing maritime law enforcement education, coaching, and mentoring, supporting community engagement, and participating in port visits and subject matter exchanges. These efforts underscore the U.S. Coast Guard's dedication to enhancing maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship in the Pacific region through robust partnerships and collaborative efforts with FSM.



Born from the response to the 2004 tsunami in South and Southeast Asia, the Pacific Partnership has grown into the most extensive annual multinational HADR relief preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific. Now in its 19th year, the mission enhances regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities and fosters enduring friendships, underlining the importance and relevance of the U.S. Coast Guard's activities alongside DoD partners in the region.



For more information about U.S. Coast Guard activities, please contact CWO Sara Muir, Public Affairs Officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam:

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam is dedicated to safeguarding maritime interests, ensuring security, and promoting peace and prosperity in the Blue Pacific. Operations span search and rescue, law enforcement, environmental protection, and national defense. This team works closely with local, regional, and international partners to uphold maritime safety, security, and stewardship standards.