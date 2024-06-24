Wisconsin Guard Soldiers build military wrecker operating skills during Fort McCoy training

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with Forward Support Company, 724th Engineer Battalion of the Wisconsin...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with Forward Support Company, 724th Engineer Battalion of the Wisconsin National Guard out of Hayward, Wis., practice their skills on military wrecker vehicles June 5, 2024, at the Vehicle Recovery Site on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training was similar to what Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Maintenance has completed in the past to train Soldiers with 91-series military occupational specialties (MOS) in the Army’s H8 additional MOS skill identifier. In addition to their training with the military wreckers, the 724th Engineers also trained on numerous other training events and tasks that supported Warrior Tasks related their related Army MOS’. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with Forward Support Company, 724th Engineer Battalion of the Wisconsin National Guard out of Hayward, Wis., practiced their skills on military wrecker vehicles June 5 at the Vehicle Recovery Site on North Post at Fort McCoy.



The engineer Soldiers utilized the M984A4 HEMTT Wrecker for their training vehicle of choice, practicing on raising an overturned vehicle plus learning about the wrecker itself, said 1st Lt. Frank Mueller, training officer for the 724th. The truck is equipped with a crane and winch-retrieval system and is able to recover vehicles weighing in excess of 10 tons.



Mueller said the Soldiers spent hours completing the training refining their skills — something many engineer troops were doing at Fort McCoy during early June.



The training was similar to what Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Maintenance has completed in the past to train Soldiers with 91-series military occupational specialties (MOS) in the Army’s H8 additional MOS skill identifier.



They previously held a 17-day course that covered operations and maintenance of recovery vehicles and use of standard procedures to rig and recover wheeled vehicles. Related training tasks included oxygen and acetylene gas welding; boom and hoist operations; winch operations; and recovery of mired, overturned, and disabled vehicles.



In addition to their training with the military wreckers, the 724th Engineers also trained on numerous other training events and tasks that supported Warrior Tasks related their related Army MOS’, Mueller said.



Wisconsin National Guard engineer troops also supported numerous troop projects on post at the same time as this training in early June.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”