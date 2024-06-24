SRF-JRMC’s Sasebo Detachment Says Farewell and Welcomes New OIC

Photo By Randall Baucom | Cmdr. Jason McClintic requests permission to take charge of SRF-JRMC’s Sasebo...... read more read more Photo By Randall Baucom | Cmdr. Jason McClintic requests permission to take charge of SRF-JRMC’s Sasebo Detachment from Capt. Zaldy Valenzuela, Commander of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC), during his Change of Charge ceremony on board Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Jun. 14. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. see less | View Image Page

SASEBO, JAPAN - U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Sasebo Detachment held a Change of Charge ceremony on board Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Jun. 14. Cmdr. Brian Ryglowski relinquished his duties as the Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the detachment to Cmdr. Jason McClintic, who became the seventeenth OIC of the Detachment since its establishment.



During his over 2-year tenure, Ryglowski and the Sasebo Detachment made a tremendous positive impact in fulfilling the SRF-JRMC mission according to Rear Adm. William Greene, Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center and Director, Surfrace Ship Maintenance, Modernization and Sustainment (SEA21), who spoke at the event.



“Enabling the on-time deployment of five Amphibious Readiness Group patrols and on-time execution of 11 operational exercises across the Indo-Pacific region. Completion of 11 Chief of Naval Operations maintenance availabilities, and a total of 29 Emergent and Continuous Maintenance Availabilities, completed on-time and within a $150-million annual operating budget. And supporting USS America and USS Green Bay in earning the 2022 SURFPAC Maintenance Excellence Awards. This was enabled by completing their CNO availabilities on-time and in-full, returning the ships in excellent material condition and ready for training,” said Greene.



Additionally, the Detachment’s strong industrial safety culture significantly contributed to SRF-JRMC earning not only the Chief of Naval Operations Shore Safety Award, but also the Secretary of the Navy Safety Excellence Award.



Greene went on to explain the value Ryglowski brought to the command. “Brian will be the first to give credit to his team for these accomplishments, and that credit is well-deserved. However, I can tell you great teams have great leaders, and Brian is among our best. This is a tough job that requires someone who can work independently, can think on their feet and is not afraid to make decisions. Someone who can communicate, collaborate, and bring teams together. Brian has all these traits and more,” said Greene.



Cmdr. McClintic joins the detachment from the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations staff where he served as the Branch Head for Maritime Readiness Requirements in N83. McClintic brings a wealth of U.S. Seventh Fleet maintenance experience to the job, having previously served as Ship Superintendent and Project Manager in the Sasebo Detachment from 2013-2016.



“That was one of the best tours of my career. It is thrilling and humbling to serve as the next Officer in Charge of SRF Sasebo,” McClintic said in his remarks.



The U.S Naval Ship Repair Facility Detachment, Sasebo, Japan was officially established by the Chief of Naval Operations on March 1, 1984. Seven SRF Yokosuka employees hired from the

disestablished Ship Repair Department staffed the SRF Detachment. Their mission was to

contract out the required repairs of Seventh Fleet Forward Deployed Naval Force (FDNF) ships based in Sasebo.



On Oct. 1, 1996, the Detachment began to conduct repairs with an organic work force of 50 ship repair mechanics. Then, on Oct. 1, 2004, as a part of the re-organization of maintenance activities and the assumption of Fleet Technical Assist responsibilities, the Detachment's name was changed to U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center Detachment Sasebo.



Today, the Detachment employs 447 full-time Japanese nationals, who are assigned throughout the organization. There are 30 U.S. Military and 79 U.S. Civil Service personnel who work side by side with its Japanese workforce. The Detachment is the sole, permanently assigned, maintenance provider to 9 FDNF ships based in Sasebo consisting of 5 ships from the USS America (LHA 6) Expeditionary Strike Group Seven and 4 mine countermeasure ships. The maintenance needs for these ships is provided by a unique mix of skilled contractors and Detachment mechanics whose ability to work together is unparalleled. The outstanding team effort orchestrated by the Detachment has earned an enviable reputation for fleet support, completing work on time with superb quality.



For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet.