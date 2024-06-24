Shared Vision: 1st Radio Battalion Change of Command

Photo By Sgt. Michael Virtue | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Mabel B. Annunziata, left, oncoming commanding officer, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Michael Virtue | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Mabel B. Annunziata, left, oncoming commanding officer, 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Curtis A. Williamson, outgoing commanding officer of 1st Radio Bn, I MIG, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 24, 2024. The change of command ceremony was held to commemorate the passing of command from Williamson to Annunziata. Williamson is a native of Texas, and Annunziata is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Michael Virtue) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, held a change of command ceremony where U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Curtis A. Williamson, relinquished command to Lt. Col. Mabel B. Annunziata at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California on June 24, 2024.



Williamson served as the commanding officer of 1st Radio Battalion for two years. During the ceremony he reflected on his time in command and emphasized the value of Annunziata’s experience and shared vision for the future of the battalion; one that she has assisted in creating during her previous two assignments as the 1st Radio Battalion operations officer and most recently I MIG executive officer. She will continue to play an influential role in the battalion's future, now at the helm.



“Right now, the battalion has a clearer future than it has had in at least a decade, and a large part of that is because of a consistency in vision,” said Williamson. “That is not my vision alone. It’s built by a lot of people, and a huge part of that is Mabel Annunziata.”



Annunziata, after taking command, reflects on her path from an enlisted Marine to commanding officer and the inspiration she took from her mother to achieve her goals.



“I am my mother’s sacrifice,” she said. “She taught me when I was little that you can do anything if you are willing to work for it.”



Annunziata went on to acknowledge the value in the Marines’ diverse backgrounds now under her charge and her confidence in the strength of the battalion.



“It’s never about the individual, but how we can do it together,” said Annunziata. “We are all so different, and that is what makes us strong.”



1st Radio Battalion, operates, and maintains the necessary Intelligence Information Architecture to enable and provide signals intelligence, electromagnetic warfare, and computer network exploitation capabilities to the Marine Air Ground Task Force commander and other supported commanders.