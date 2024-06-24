Worldly Perspective: SECNAV Talks S&T with ONR Global in Chile

By the Office of Naval Research Global



The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), the Hon. Carlos Del Toro, recently convened with representatives from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) Global's office in Santiago, Chile.



The primary focus of their meeting was to explore the latest research and development in climate and autonomy, aligning with Del Toro's Science and Technology (S&T) Strategy, released earlier this year. They discussed potential collaborations and opportunities to bolster the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps' capabilities in these vital areas, further strengthening their commitment to innovation.



In attendance at the meeting were ONR Global Science Directors, Dr. Chris Konek and Dr. Kyle Gustafson, and Associate Science Director Ms. Sonia Wolff.



“I am proud of the work that the Office of Naval Research Global consistently produces,” said Del Toro. “Their dedication to making scientific information available worldwide directly contributes to our Sailors and Marines’ ability to operate amid today’s security, economic and geopolitical challenges.”



As ONR’s international arm, ONR Global provides worldwide science and technology-based solutions for current and future naval challenges. Leveraging the expertise of more than 50 scientists, technologists and engineers, ONR Global maintains a physical presence on five continents and fosters cooperation in areas of mutual interest between the global technical community, the operational fleet/force commands and the Navy and Marine Corps.



The SECNAV’s visit with ONR Global in Santiago took place against the backdrop of expanding regional partnerships, including recent Research, Development, Test and Evaluation agreements between the U.S. and countries such as Brazil and Chile. These agreements, activated in May 2022 and March 2023, respectively, have been instrumental in fostering collaboration, innovation and the enhancement of naval capabilities within the global maritime community.



Meanwhile, Argentina is preparing to further strengthen its ties through a Memorandum of Understanding for International Engineering Activities signed in June 2023.



ONR Global’s regional offices play a crucial role in advancing scientific diplomacy and delivering innovative capabilities to naval forces worldwide.



For example, the Santiago, Chile, office has awarded 27 grants supporting fundamental research in autonomy, additive manufacturing and quantum materials. It currently manages nine active grants, including three climate change grants addressing coastal impacts of glacial melt and artificial intelligence for heat wave prediction.



ONR Global's Sao Paulo, Brazil, office covers that country, Mexico, Argentina and other regional partners. The office recently sponsored 75 projects fostering research in climate, quantum, autonomy, space weather and biotechnology. This includes 42 grants in Brazil; 13 grants in Mexico; 10 grants across Costa Rica, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay; and 10 projects in Argentina.



“ONR Global is proud to help carry out the vision outlined in the SECNAV’s Naval S&T Strategy,” said ONR Global Commanding Officer Capt. Andy Berner. “By establishing and cultivating strong international connections, ONR Global propels the execution of long-range strategic efforts that address the future needs of the naval fleet and forces and international partners.”

