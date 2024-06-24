CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico – Fuerzas Amigas 2024 is a binational disaster

response exercise between the U.S. and Mexico, occurring June 24-28, 2024 in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) serves as the lead command element of U.S. forces as they train alongside Mexican Armed Forces and interagency partners. This is an annual exercise and is not in response to any ongoing political or military situation.



The Fuerzas Amigas exercise scenario focuses on combined disaster relief

efforts and reinforces the military-to-military partnership between the two

nations. Throughout the exercise, U.S. and Mexican servicemembers work

together to learn best practices in humanitarian assistance and disaster

response. Fuerzas Amigas is conducted under the authority of U.S. Army North and the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA).



In a true crisis response, the U.S. Department of Defense supports the

responding lead federal agency by providing unique military capabilities,

agility and surge capacity to enable immediate national and international

relief efforts.

Exercise information and imagery are available online at the following

social media sites:



https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/FA24

https://www.facebook.com/USArmyNorth

https://www.x.com/USArmyNorth

https://www.facebook.com/jtfcs

https://www.x.com/jtfcs

https://www.instagram/usarnorth/



For more information or media requests, contact JTF-CS Public Affairs at

(757) 503-0661, n-nc.jble.jtf-cs.list.pao-all-hands@mail.mil or U.S. Army

North Public Affairs at usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 18:01 Story ID: 474725 Location: CIUDAD JUÁREZ, MX Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Mexican Military Conducting Annual Disaster Relief Exercise, by CPT Tara Santon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.