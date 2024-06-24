U.S. and Mexican Military Conducting Annual Disaster Relief Exercise

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico – Fuerzas Amigas 2024 is a binational disaster
response exercise between the U.S. and Mexico, occurring June 24-28, 2024 in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) serves as the lead command element of U.S. forces as they train alongside Mexican Armed Forces and interagency partners. This is an annual exercise and is not in response to any ongoing political or military situation.
The Fuerzas Amigas exercise scenario focuses on combined disaster relief
efforts and reinforces the military-to-military partnership between the two
nations. Throughout the exercise, U.S. and Mexican servicemembers work
together to learn best practices in humanitarian assistance and disaster
response. Fuerzas Amigas is conducted under the authority of U.S. Army North and the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA).
In a true crisis response, the U.S. Department of Defense supports the
responding lead federal agency by providing unique military capabilities,
agility and surge capacity to enable immediate national and international
relief efforts.
