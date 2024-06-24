Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Mexican Military Conducting Annual Disaster Relief Exercise

    CIUDAD JUÁREZ, MEXICO

    06.24.2024

    Story by Capt. Tara Santon 

    U.S. Army North

    CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico – Fuerzas Amigas 2024 is a binational disaster
    response exercise between the U.S. and Mexico, occurring June 24-28, 2024 in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) serves as the lead command element of U.S. forces as they train alongside Mexican Armed Forces and interagency partners. This is an annual exercise and is not in response to any ongoing political or military situation.

    The Fuerzas Amigas exercise scenario focuses on combined disaster relief
    efforts and reinforces the military-to-military partnership between the two
    nations. Throughout the exercise, U.S. and Mexican servicemembers work
    together to learn best practices in humanitarian assistance and disaster
    response. Fuerzas Amigas is conducted under the authority of U.S. Army North and the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA).

    In a true crisis response, the U.S. Department of Defense supports the
    responding lead federal agency by providing unique military capabilities,
    agility and surge capacity to enable immediate national and international
    relief efforts.
    Exercise information and imagery are available online at the following
    social media sites:

    https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/FA24
    https://www.facebook.com/USArmyNorth
    https://www.x.com/USArmyNorth
    https://www.facebook.com/jtfcs
    https://www.x.com/jtfcs
    https://www.instagram/usarnorth/

    For more information or media requests, contact JTF-CS Public Affairs at
    (757) 503-0661, n-nc.jble.jtf-cs.list.pao-all-hands@mail.mil or U.S. Army
    North Public Affairs at usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@army.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 18:01
    Story ID: 474725
    Location: CIUDAD JU&Aacute;REZ, MX
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Mexican Military Conducting Annual Disaster Relief Exercise, by CPT Tara Santon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuerzas Amigas
    FA24
    Fuerzas Amigas 24

