U.S. Marines and Sailors to conduct Koa Moana 24 in Pacific Island Countries

KOROR, Palau – Koa Moana 24, a mission involving U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, has commenced its annual rotational deployment to the Indo-Pacific Island countries of the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and Papua New Guinea, marking the conclusion of exercise Valiant Shield 24. This deployment aims to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral theater security cooperation and community engagements, running until the end of September.



Combat Logistics Battalion 13 will maintain a presence in the region as they conclude their support of exercise Valiant Shield 24 and will lead the execution of exercise Koa Moana 24. This expeditionary force, comprising approximately 150 Marines and Sailors, is organized into specialized detachments based on specific mission tasks.



Koa Moana 24 includes community engagement events, subject matter expert exchanges, key leader engagements, and engineering projects, most notably, the enhancement of the Peleliu Civic Center for the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu. These efforts bolster maritime security in line with the Compacts of Free Association, addressing regional security challenges and fostering cooperation among Pacific Island nations, and governs defense and economic assistance, strengthening bonds with nations like Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia.



Reflecting on the upcoming deployment, Koa Moana’s commanding officer, Lt. Col. Brian McCarthy, stated, “As we embark on exercise Koa Moana 24, we are honored to continue the legacy of cooperation and friendship with our partners in the Pacific as exercise Valiant Shield 24 concludes. This deployment represents a unique opportunity for our Marines and Sailors to not only enhance our collective security efforts but also to immerse ourselves in the rich cultures and traditions of the region. Our mission embodies the values of cooperation and resilience, as we work alongside our Pacific Island allies and partners to address emerging security threats and uphold regional stability.”



For access to approved imagery content, visit our KM24 DVIDS page.



For inquiries regarding this release, please contact the point-of-contact provided above. Media queries regarding KM24 should be directed to 1st Lt. John Carter at john.l.carter@usmc.mil or via WhatsApp at (615) 203-4280.

