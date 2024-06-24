Patriot Fest kicks off 4th of July week

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Patriot Fest is returning to Peterson Space Force Base, June 28, 2024, and will feature music, food, and activities for all ages. The event is designed to bring the military and local community around Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station together for a day of fun and entertainment.



“Guests at Patriot Fest can look forward to a wide range of activities for all ages,” said Jeff Kennedy, marketing director with 21st Force Support Squadron. “The event will include over 10 food and beverage trucks, mechanical bull riding, a rock-climbing wall and a spider trampoline. There will also be an ultimate obstacle course, a Hungry Hippo game, a jumbo slide, a Nerf battle zone area, face painting, henna tattoos and a corn hole area for some relaxed fun.”



The event will take place at Patriot Park on Peterson SFB and is free to attend for all members of the community. Activities will begin at 3 p.m. with the concert starting at 5:30 p.m. This year’s concert will be headlined by Lauren Alaina with special guests Hunter Hayes and Austin Snell.



“The goal of Patriot Fest is to create a memorable experience for all attendees by providing a day filled with great music and enjoyable activities,” said Kennedy. “We aim to bring the community together for a fun and unforgettable celebration.”



Although the day is expected to be fun for all, attendees should not neglect summer safety measures.



Guests are encouraged to drink plenty of water, bring sunscreen and hats for sun protection, and keep pets on a leash. Additionally, guests are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs for comfortable seating. Coolers and alcoholic beverages are not permitted.



Events like Patriot Fest allow service members and their families to spend quality time together outside of their normal environment. These events also play a crucial role in fostering community relationships and strengthening relationships with the local community.



“Our relationship with the community is essential,” said Curtis Clayton, Peterson Hub food and beverage director, 21st FSS. “Partnerships with local businesses help make events like Patriot Fest possible for our military members and their families. We could not be more thankful for the support of our generous sponsors and partners!”



For more information on Patriot Fest, visit www.21fss.com.



Lauren Alaina Bio:

Grand Ole Opry member and Big Loud Records powerhouse Lauren Alaina is unlocking a new era, her debut EP with the label out now. The six-song set fittingly titled Unlocked reintroduces the multi-faceted star, stripping back every layer and allowing fans to know her more than ever before. Alaina has earned three chart-topping hits: RIAA Platinum-certified “Road Less Traveled,” 7x Platinum “What Ifs” with her childhood friend Kane Brown, and 2x Platinum “ONE BEER” with labelmate HARDY + Devin Dawson. The Georgia-born force, who American Songwriter notes is “on a seemingly limitless upward trajectory,” has shared the stage with Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride, and more. She’s headlined two raved-about tours, the sold-out That Girl Was Me Tour and bar-raising On Top Of The World Tour Presented by Maurices. The gold-medal vocalist has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world, including PBS’ A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, CBS’ Beyond The Edge, ABC’s The Bachelorette, TODAY, Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, ABC's CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, Nickelodeon's All That, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime performance, MLB's World Series national anthem performance, a performance at the White House for President Obama, and more.



Hunter Hayes Bio:

Multi-instrumentalist and platinum-selling artist Hunter Hayes is an embodiment of the type of musician that embraces change and strives to rewrite the rules. After debuting on the scene with a platinum-certified album, Hayes has charted his own path, moving from his country roots into the genre-bending world that he was destined for. On his album, Red Sky, the singer-songwriter is executing at the highest level of his musical career: crafting memorable melodies and instantly catchy hooks albeit with a top-notch musician’s discerning ear. His music is both a reflection of his influences and a product of his prodigious multi-instrumental talents, reflected by the fact that he plays every instrument on his records. The Louisiana native has garnered over 2 billion on-demand global streams since the release of his debut album, along with six gold and platinum-certified singles. In addition to his legendary headlining shows, Hayes has also toured with superstars like Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and has headlined sold-out shows across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia. With over 50 award nominations and wins, including five GRAMMY© nominations, Hayes is just getting started.



Austin Snell Bio:

Fusing hard-rocking sonic aggression with the deep-feeling confessions of a country troubadour, River House Artists/Warner Music Nashville’s Austin Snell is an emerging country talent for whom the rules have never really applied. A Georgia native and Air Force vet who grew up on a steady diet of Nickelback, Three Doors Down, Creed and Alan Jackson, the Nashville newcomer has bucked Nashville’s “10-year town” moniker, arriving in 2022 and quickly starting work to make “grunge country” a household name. With distorted, dark-energy guitars, thundering drums, and a wounded vocal at the end of its emotional rope, his gritty debut single “Excuse the Mess” has now racked up more than 20 million streams and landed elite playlist placements across Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and more, as the track co-written with Presley Aaron and Christian Yancey leads the charge into Snell’s opening chapter. The rising star now counts 155 million global career streams to his credit, plus a rare SiriusXM Highway Find accolade – the same one bestowed on now-superstars like Maren Morris and Luke Combs. He is also the second artist ever chosen for SiriusXM’s Artist Accelerator program. With a growing touring footprint that has put him on the road with country’s brightest stars, he’s set to drop another handful of hard-core country rockers as 2023 goes on. Mixing blacked-out rock aggression with late-night country reflection – plus a bit of an electronic buzz – “Pray All the Way Home” (co-written by Snell, Andrew Baylis, Michael Whitworth, Cam Walker) points the way ahead for one of Nashville’s most exciting new talents, proving once and for all: Some rules are really more like suggestions. More information at austinsnell.com.

