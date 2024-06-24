Huntsville Center recognized as top workplace from federal survey feedback

Photo By Lillian Putnam | Maj. Gen. William Graham, deputy chief of engineers and deputy commanding general, and...... read more read more Photo By Lillian Putnam | Maj. Gen. William Graham, deputy chief of engineers and deputy commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 15th command sergeant major, presents the Best Places to Work Award to Col. Sebastien Joly, U.S. Army Corps of Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville commander, Washington, DC, May 9, 2024, curtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Office of Personnel Management’s Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey, conducted annually throughout the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, confirms the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville is one of the best places to work in the federal government.



The FEVS gauges employee satisfaction across various federal agencies and considers several factors, including leadership effectiveness, work-life balance and opportunities for professional development.



Huntsville Center’s Contracting and Engineering directorates were recognized as a Best Place to Work with scores between 70 to 79 percent. Its Resource Management and Environmental Munitions Center of Expertise directorates and Small Offices division were recognized as Best Place to Work, World Class scoring between 80 to 89 percent.



Col. Sebastien Joly, Huntsville Center commander, said several initiatives helped contribute to these designations.



“These center mostly around Huntsville Center’s effective communication venues, meaningful roles in the success of the organization’s ability to deliver vital capabilities for the Nation and sufficient resources to perform the job,” Joly said.



The initiatives included townhalls, the Commander’s Suggestion Box, the Center’s Coffees with the Commander and the Huntsville Center Bulletin bimonthly newsletter, among many others.



Operating from its new 205,000 square foot facility headquarters facility at Redstone Arsenal’s secured Redstone Gateway, the Center has consistently received high marks in the FEVS. The 2023 survey results showcased an increase in feedback from employees and improvements in the work experience and best place to work categories.



Huntsville Center also operates from a small office in Alexandria, Virginia and its Environmental Munitions Center of Expertise operates in Omaha, Nebraska. However, the majority of the Center’s more than 1,000 employees call the Huntsville metro-area home.



Joly emphasized the positive impacts the FEVS has on the Center’s morale and reputation.



“I’m so proud to be part of the winning team here at Huntsville Center. For those on the team, it’s an external affirmation of what they see around them on a daily basis,” he said.



“All Center employees have a responsibility to contribute to make work-life a little better every single day and as the commander, I’m thankful for the opportunity to do my part.”



Since 1967, Huntsville Center has provided specialized technical expertise, global engineering solutions and cutting-edge innovations through centrally managed programs in support of national interests around the world.



Unlike traditional geographically based USACE organizations, the Center is not tied to water or other geographic boundaries. Instead, Huntsville Center can provide specialized support to all the Corps' divisions and districts, among other DOD agencies.