    Intelligent locker expanded service continues at NAS Jacksonville for Sailors

    NAVSUP FLCJ expands intelligent lockers to Sailors at NAS Jacksonville

    Photo By Tyler Grimes

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Story by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    In an ongoing effort to improve quality of life for Sailors, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville recently expanded service of the intelligent lockers to Sailors living at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.

    As of April, unaccompanied Sailors living at NAS Jacksonville can receive personal mail at the post office with an intelligent locker that they can access at any time. Before Sailors would have to wait to receive mail from their chain of command or get a post office box off station.

    Michael Heard, installation official postal manager at NAS Jacksonville, says he has been getting positive feedback about the lockers from the Sailors who use them.

    "They love it," Heard said. "I have been told that it is much more convenient for them to order and pick up items from online purchases."

    To get one of the intelligent lockers, Sailors should stop by the post office with a copy of their orders stating that they are permanent personnel with more than a year left on station and fill out the proper paperwork.

    "This is a great program," Heard said. "My staff and I take great pride in knowing that we are helping improve their quality of life."

    The expansion of the intelligent lockers overseen by FLCJ has also recently taken place at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, NAS Key West, Florida, and NAS Pensacola, Florida.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 15:17
    Story ID: 474703
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Intelligent locker expanded service continues at NAS Jacksonville for Sailors, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

