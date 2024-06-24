9th Mission Support Command holds a Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Cody Ford | In a historic Change of Command Ceremony at Ft. Shafter Flats, Brigadier General Mark...... read more read more Photo By Cody Ford | In a historic Change of Command Ceremony at Ft. Shafter Flats, Brigadier General Mark W. Siekman relinquished leadership of the 9th Mission Support Command to Brigadier General Katherine A. Trombley. Hosted by General Charles Flynn, the event marked a formal transfer of authority and celebrated the command's achievements. Siekman was praised for his exemplary service, while Trombley brings extensive experience and vision to her new role. The ceremony underscored the command's continuity and mission strength in the Pacific and Hawaii. see less | View Image Page

Honolulu – On Friday June 21st, the 9th Mission Support Command, the largest Army Reserve command in the Pacific, witnessed a historic transition of leadership. Brigadier General Mark W. Siekman handed over command to Brigadier General Katherine A. Trombley during a formal Change of Command Ceremony held at 9 a.m. at Ft. Shafter Flats, Field of Heroes. The ceremony was hosted by U.S. Army Pacific Commander, General Charles Flynn.



This ceremonial transition symbolizes the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one distinguished leader to another, ensuring the continuity and strength of the command's mission in the Pacific and Hawaii.



Brigadier General Siekman served with exemplary dedication and distinction during his tenure. Reflecting on his time as the commanding officer, he said, "It has been my honor and utmost privilege to serve as the Commanding General of the 9th Mission Support Command. I wish you Godspeed in your future endeavors and I look forward to meeting again."



General Charles Flynn highlighted the critical role of the 9th Mission Support Command in the region, stating, "The 9th Mission Support Command is the most diverse reserve command in the world. Brigadier General Siekman's leadership allowed us to move forward and make significant progress." Flynn also thanked Siekman for strengthening joint interior lines and supporting the theater army in the Pacific.



Incoming commander Brigadier General Katherine A. Trombley brings extensive experience, leadership, and vision to her new role. She addressed the command, saying, "To the 9th MSC Ohana, I thank you again, and it is a true honor to lead this formation. I look forward to the next chapter in this command's history."



The Change of Command Ceremony was not only a formal transfer of authority but also a moment of reflection on the command's achievements under Siekman's leadership and a celebration of the promise of continued success under Trombley.