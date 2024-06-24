People-centered cadet discovers new mindset at Academy

Photo By Stephen Roughton | Cadet 1st Class Abigail Worley displays her U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2024 ring...... read more read more Photo By Stephen Roughton | Cadet 1st Class Abigail Worley displays her U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2024 ring May 26, 2023. The ring features a virus molecule at a saber’s hilt because the class arrived at the Academy during the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 academic year. (Courtesy photo provided by Cadet 1st Class Abigail Worley) see less | View Image Page

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – When Cadet 1st Class Abigail Worley graduates May 30, she will leave the U.S. Air Force Academy with more than a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. She will take a new set of leadership skills and teamwork mentality into her U.S. Air Force medical officer career.



Worley considered herself “the biggest nerd in the world” when she arrived at the Academy from her small Tennessee hometown in the fall of 2020. By her senior year, Worley had emerged as a strong and successful leader in the Cadet Wing, having served as a training non-commissioned officer in charge as well as squadron and wing commander.



Cadet 1st Class Abigail Worley stands in command of U.S. Air Force Academy Squadron 24. Worley served as Cadet Wing commander during her final semester. (Courtesy photo provided by Cadet 1st Class Abigail Worley)



‘Stepping into leadership’

When Worley began her cadet career in the fall of 2020, her focus was purely on academics and her goal of achieving a perfect grade point average. But she soon realized she wanted her Academy career to be more than that. While Worley is on track to graduate with a 3.936 GPA, she shifted her focus to being the type of leader other cadets come to when they need support. She says her proudest accomplishment as a cadet is learning how to truly lift and develop others.



“Stepping into leadership positions gives you a sphere of influence where people want to come talk to you,” Worley said. “They want you to listen to them and know that you care about their opinions and what they are struggling with. I’m not in these positions to build my resume. I’m in these positions to serve the people under me. That is the type of officers I want to serve with.”



Encountering different experiences leads to growth

Through opportunities the Martinson Honors Program provided her, Worley encountered cadets and others with varied backgrounds and learning experiences. Worley learned from those fellow cadets and soon realized her educational philosophy was evolving into a more balanced mindset.



She said that being surrounded by impressive peers and mentors taught her to redefine her definition of success. She now views success as the care and support she shows to others.



“I have absolutely been blessed in the opportunities and resources I’ve been given,” she said. “It has given me a desire to spend my time pouring into others. This change in priorities has made me a better cadet, sister, student and, one day, a better officer.”



Squadron 24’s Academy military trainer, Master Sgt. Cody Ott, said he’s observed that trait in Worley during her growth as a cadet leader.



“Cadet Worley is completely selfless and unbelievably kind,” Ott said. “The Academy mission is to educate, train and inspire men and women to become officers of character motivated to lead the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force in service to our nation. Abby Worley is what we envisioned. She has a leadership style focused solely on the accomplishments of those she is responsible for.”



Cadet 1st Class Abigail Worley receives a saber from U.S. Air Force Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Gavin Marks during the Cadet Wing change of command Jan. 5, 2024. Worley served the Cadet Wing as commander during her final semester. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Grace)



Serving as commander of the Cadet Wing

While Worley learned to balance her academics with being present for others, she also became more comfortable with asking for help when she needed it. This became especially true when Worley became Cadet Wing commander during her final semester. As commander, Worley is the liaison between Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Gavin Marks and the wing. She and her command team meet weekly and with Marks every other week.



Cadet 1st Class Abigail Worley displays her U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2024 ring May 26, 2023. The ring features a virus molecule at a saber’s hilt because the class arrived at the Academy during the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 academic year. (Courtesy photo provided by Cadet 1st Class Abigail Worley)



Appreciating the now while looking forward to the future

After graduation, Worley will attend medical school at Harvard University. Her goal is to become a physician when she enters the U.S. Air Force.



As graduation nears, Worley looks forward to joining her squadron for the traditional storming the hill and jump into the fountains in the Air Gardens. She notes leaving the Academy will be bittersweet. Worley will treasure the friends she made, the growth she experienced and the opportunities of the past four years.



“If I went to a traditional school, I would not have learned the lessons I have learned,” Worley said. “I would not be the person I am today. At the beginning of this semester, I got lost in the countdown to graduation because I was really excited about it. But I came back from spring break thinking, ‘Man, I am really going to miss this place.’ I became less focused on the countdown and more focused on the best way to use the days I have left.”