Dedication To Excellence: MCBH Marine is recognized as the 2023 MCMPAAP Administration NCO of the Year

Marine Corps Base Hawaii - Throughout its history, the Marine Corps has consistently upheld a commitment to excellence in all its endeavors. Ranging from marksmanship competitions to military occupational specialty proficiency, Marines are offered countless opportunities to be recognized for their performance and dedication. Sgt. Erick Gomez Castaneda's job expertise, initiative, and leadership philosophy put him a mark above the competition, earning him the title of Marine Corps Manpower, Personnel, and Administration Awards Program (MCMPAAP) Non-commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year.



The MCMPAAP is administered by the Deputy Commandant of Manpower and Reserve Affairs and consists of six individual awards and one Personnel Administration Center award for administrative excellence.



“I feel really grateful to have this opportunity,” said Gomez. Despite the enthusiastic recommendation from his command, Gomez remains humble in his recognition; winning the award was an unexpected honor for him. “I can’t imagine how many admin NCOs had this opportunity and how many got nominated, so to be the one out of the entire Marine Corps to win this award is pretty big,” he said.



As the platoon sergeant and non-commissioned officer in charge for the pay section of the Installation Personnel Administration Center (IPAC), Gomez is responsible for managing pay for all Marines attached to Kaneohe Bay, as well as Marines in Camp Smith, Australia, and Japan, while also leading his Marines and ensuring their professional development.



Gomez, despite his demanding roles, welcomes the challenge and excels not only as an administrative specialist, but as a Marine and NCO. “A good thing to remember is that ﹘ yes, the admin work is important, but I always try to prioritize my Marines before anything else.” Gomez takes pride in leading and developing his Marines, a quality that contributed to his nomination as the MCMPAAP NCO of the year.



In December of 2022, SkillBridge, a program which provides transitioning service members with opportunities to work and learn in civilian career areas, was introduced to the outbound branch at IPAC. Right away, Gomez noted that there was very little guidance on proper administrative procedures with the program and took the initiative to learn them. “I took time out of my day, sometimes my weekends, to actually read and study the order for it and make sure that I memorized it from front to back,” he said. Keeping with his leadership philosophy, Gomez taught his Marines the program so that they were able to assist those who came in asking for help with it, furthering not only his proficiency in his military occupational specialty, but that of the Marines in his charge. “Taking charge of something that was confusing others and making sure that everybody was aware of how to properly do it was definitely one of the factors that contributed to my recognition,” said Gomez.



As Gomez’s contract neared its end, he faced the decision of whether or not to re-enlist. His dedication to guiding his fellow Marines ultimately finalized his decision. “I started self-reflecting, and although I felt the opportunities in the civilian world were tempting, I realized that I wasn’t ready to hang up the uniform, and I definitely wasn’t ready to stop leading Marines. While I’m grateful for this award, it’s more like an additional cherry on top. My main concern is always my Marines and making sure that they’re taken care of and know how to work their jobs, and that the Marines that come in for our help get the help they need.”



Castaneda's recognition as the MCMPAAP NCO of the year highlights the Marine Corps' resilience in fostering excellence. Gomez's humility and dedication to his Marines' welfare, along with his proactive leadership, exemplify the Marine Corps’ value of selflessness and shows his unwavering commitment to professional development and readiness, embodying the spirit of the Marine Corps’ constant strive for excellence.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 14:30 Story ID: 474690 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dedication To Excellence: MCBH Marine is recognized as the 2023 MCMPAAP Administration NCO of the Year, by LCpl Carlos Chavez-Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.