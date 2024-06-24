Nuclear Staff Assistance Visit strengthens Air Mobility Command's nuclear force

Photo By Airman Monique Stober | U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, sits on the...... read more read more Photo By Airman Monique Stober | U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, sits on the flight line during a Nuclear Staff Assistance Visit at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2024. Exercises such as the NSAV help to strengthen and maintain the Air Mobility Command's powerful, modern and ready nuclear force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing participated in a Nuclear Staff Assistance Visit (NSAV) on June 12-14, 2024.



“We like to think of the NSAV as a spring game for the fall football season,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Jaymes Trimble, the 6th Operations Group Nuclear Trainer attached to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “The staff from Air Mobility Command comes down to shadow us during the exercise and gives us pointers to really get us ready.”



Exercises like NSAV aim to improve aircrew members’ readiness and survivability, putting members in an environment that not only accelerates change but strengthens MacDill as a whole.



“MacDill’s role in the mission is one of support,” said Trimble. “Our primary mission here is to support aircraft through air refueling, whether it be command control support aircraft or ultimately the bomber aircraft.”



Each service member plays a key role in supporting MacDill’s mission. The service members that make up these crews are entrusted with an immense amount of responsibility and knowledge but continue to excel in their mission. “These exercises are made to help us get better and see our faults,” said Airman 1st Class Ishrael Martinez, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “If something were to potentially happen, it’s really good for us to be able to fall back on something we have already done before.”



The NSAV provides service members with the skills they need to succeed in the mission.



“We want to know how respond to any potential future conflicts and let our enemies at large know that we are ready for the fight,” said Trimble. “The biggest thing we hope to learn from this exercise is how we can do better and how we can effectively reduce our response timing and prepare our new aircrew members to be the tip of the spear,” said Trimble.



NSAV employs global operations in coordination with other combatant commands, services, appropriate U.S. government agencies, and allies to deter, detect and, if necessary, defeat strategic attacks against the United States and its allies.



“We want to show our adversaries that we are still practicing this capability that’s been around since the 1950s,” said Trimble. “We have continued to strengthen those capabilities and we don’t see this mission going away anytime soon.”