Fort McCoy Garrison commander leads effort during 2024 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger (center) and two other Soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger (center) and two other Soldiers (youngest and oldest present) cut the Army birthday cake June 14, 2024, during the Fort McCoy 2024 Army Birthday Celebration at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The cake-cutting ceremony was just a small part of the day’s celebration that also included a Commander's 5k/2-Mile Run, a free luncheon, and more. The day's celebration was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger was everywhere on the installation during the 2024 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration on June 14.



Starting early on, Messenger opened the day with the Commander’s 5k Run/2-Mile Walk discussing the Revolutionary War roots of the Army Birthday to the more than 200 participants. He then joined them in the effort, running 5 kilometers himself with fellow members of the Fort McCoy Garrison leadership team.



Later on, Messenger opened the free luncheon for the Army Birthday Celebration at McCoy’s Community Center. Messenger’s effort first included the opening remarks.



“Today we celebrate our people — Soldiers, civilians, and family who protect America 24/7,” Messenger said. “Today, we continue to defend this country, and we’re needed so much with our all-volunteer force. Serving one’s country is a noble cause, and I got to tell you I believe it’s among life’s greatest work.



“Whether you’re a Soldier or a civilian serving, nothing illustrates our nation’s commitment more to freedom and democracy than putting boots on the ground where they’re needed and conducting defensive and offensive action at the expense of our enemy,” he said.



Also, as part of the event, Messenger held the enlistment oath for 11 new Army recruits who joined the Army. The oath of enlistment is a reminder to all about the importance of why people serve, Messenger said.



“I, (state your name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God,” states the oath as Messenger recited it with the new recruits.



Following the opening remarks and the special enlistment ceremony, Messenger then led the special cake-cutting ceremony. Messenger cut the cake with two other Soldiers — oldest and youngest present, as is the tradition. The older member represents the traditions and history of the Army, while the young service member represents the future of the Army.



Messenger also led other support efforts during the day of celebration at the installation, which also included a brief visit to the Wisconsin Challenge Academy with other garrison leaders. Class 52 with the academy was getting ready to graduate.



The 2024 theme of celebrating the Army birthday was “Honoring the Past,

Defending the Future.”



And as stated in a previous “Stand To” article at https://www.army.mil/standto/archive/2021/06/14, there are important reasons to celebrate the Army’s birthday every year.



“The Army is one of America’s first national institutions,” the article states. “There is a deep and powerful bond between the Army, the flag, and the nation. Army’s history of coming together to get a job done is part of the enduring fabric of America’s legacy. Soldiers, Army civilians, retirees, and veteran Soldiers for Life embody the Army values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage. The Army is proud of all its people for their long-standing courage to answer the call to service and make the communities better.”



