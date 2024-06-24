Pa. Guardsmen compete in annual The Adjutant General’s Combined-Arms Match

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig | Approximately 28 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed with rifles...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig | Approximately 28 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed with rifles and pistols in multiple courses of fire during The Adjutant General’s (TAG) Combined Arms Match June 21-23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The winner of each event was recognized in a small ceremony following the final event where the combined-arms individual overall champion and combined-arms team aggregate champions were announced. Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army, spoke to the participants and congratulated the winners with plaques and challenge coins. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Approximately 28 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed with rifles and pistols in multiple courses of fire during The Adjutant General’s (TAG) Combined Arms Match here June 21-23.



The Guardsmen competed in a variety of individual and team events, including the combat rifle and pistol individual events and the team Gen. George Patton combat pistol match.



The winner of each event was recognized in a small ceremony following the final event where the combined-arms individual overall champion and combined-arms team aggregate champions were announced. Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army, spoke to the participants and congratulated the winners with plaques and challenge coins.



The combined-arms team aggregate champions, representing the 1st Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat team, 28th Infantry Division, were: Sgt. 1st Class Luke Heim, Sgt. 1st Class Dylan Pitetti, Staff Sgt. Joshua Newcomer and Sgt. Dylan Albert.



“The proudest I am about what we did out here today is that we have two new shooters,” said Heim. Newcomer has never shot in a competition and Pitetti, has improved more than anyone Heim has seen in such a short amount of time.



The combined-arms individual overall champion was U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Scott Sheroky, Eastern Army Aviation Training Site (EAATS).



“The marksmanship program is not just about the TAG Match, it’s also the Governor’s 20, it’s the MAC, there is a lot of good stuff you can get involved with if marksmanship is your thing,” said McHugh.



Heim said that everyone from all ranks, MOS and experience levels are welcome to participate. It is a mentoring environment where you are really competing against yourself, trying to best your top score.



“These folks kill it every time,” said McHugh, referring to the Marksmanship Training Unit and Individual Training Branch. “They give us the ability to do training that other states can’t because of their professionalism and their excellence, so thanks to the entire team, I really appreciate what you guys do.”