HM3 Ciara Farmer Selected for Serviceperson of the Month

Photo By Emily Swedlund | GROTON, Conn. (May 1, 2024). Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ciara Farmer, selectee for Service Person of the Month and Sailor of the Month, in the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL)'s physiology lab. NSMRL, part of Navy Medicine's Research & Development Enterprise, and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/Released)

GROTON, Conn. – Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) is proud to recognize Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ciara Farmer for her selection as Sailor of the Month by the Naval Submarine Base New London, and as Service Person of the Month from the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut. The community-sponsored Service Person of the Month program recognizes outstanding active-duty enlisted personnel stationed in the New London/Groton area who have made noteworthy community service contributions while also excelling in their military duties.



Farmer, who originally hails from Virginia Beach, VA, was recognized for her work as the Lead Petty Officer in the NSMRL Supply Department and for her service to the community. She has gone above and beyond in her assigned role while still finding the time to serve as a Sexual Assault Victim Advocate for the entire Naval Submarine Base New London installation and to support women who have undergone mastectomies. Additionally, she maintains her corpsman skills by serving at the base medical and dental clinics, where she has provided direct care to over 300 patients.



“I’m so honored to receive this recognition but must acknowledge that my work is a reflection of my fantastic leadership, without whom I absolutely would not be where I am,” said Farmer. “A huge thank you to everyone at SUBASE, the Chamber, and the Mystic Rotary Club for taking the time to celebrate my accomplishments.”



Each month, the Chamber shows their appreciation for the military community by recognizing exceptional active-duty Service members from different branches of the military, who are hosted and celebrated by local community organizations. This month, a celebratory lunch was hosted by the Mystic Rotary Club.



“It is so important to recognize the achievements of our local military members as they dedicate their lives to serving our country and our local community,” said president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut, Tony Sheridan. “Each month we look forward to honoring someone deserving of the award, and there is no shortage of qualified candidates.”



Farmer’s work with women who have undergone mastectomies is inspired by her grandmother, who passed away from breast cancer in 2012. After Farmer underwent a double mastectomy in 2014 and then reconstruction in 2015, she created the Emma B.A.M. (Bras After Mastectomies) Foundation to honor her grandmother. This non-profit organization has assisted with providing bras to women all over the world. Farmer provides one-on-one support to women who share this common journey, and was invited to speak on the importance of self-breast exams and mammograms at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center during their annual Breast Cancer Awareness month in 2021.



“Working with women who are going through this journey is one way to keep my grandmother here with us,” Farmer continued, “She was always such a giver, and would have loved the opportunity to help anyone with a similar story. By giving bras to these women, it’s like sharing a piece of my grandmother’s legacy.”



NSMRL, part of Navy Medicine’s Research & Development Enterprise, and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research.