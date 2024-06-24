Lakenheath Airman stays ready inside, out of the octagon

RAF LAKENHEATH, England -- From the mixed martial arts octagon to the 48th Security Forces Squadron, Senior Airman Alanso Sanchez exemplifies how a fighter's discipline and resilience can elevate military excellence.



Before enlisting into the U.S. Air Force, Sanchez fought as a professional MMA fighter. Today, he utilizes the techniques and mindsets honed in the octagon to enhance his effectiveness as a defender. Sanchez believes his biggest takeaways from the mat to be attention to detail, effective communication skills, and the ability to rapidly respond.



"Mixed martial arts taught me the importance of staying calm under pressure," Sanchez explains. "Whether I'm in a high-stress situation in the octagon or dealing with a frustrated customer at pass and registration, the principles are the same: stay calm, stay focused, and communicate clearly."



In his daily operations, particularly when dealing with pass and registration customers on base, Sanchez uses the calm demeanor and assertive communication skills developed through years of fighting. The patience and control required in MMA translate perfectly to handling many customer service interactions, to include stressful scenarios, Sanchez shared how he purposefully ensures every encounter at his work station is managed with professionalism and efficiency.



Sanchez’s commitment to service extends beyond his official duties. In his free time, he volunteers and teaches classes in brazilian jiu-jitsu and kickboxing, sharing his expertise and passion for martial arts with fellow Airmen and the local community.



His classes are more than just physical training sessions; they are opportunities for students to learn discipline, build confidence, and develop self-defense skills.



"Teaching MMA is my way of giving back," Sanchez says. "It has given me so much and I want to share that with others. It's also a great way to build camaraderie."

