3d LAAB Marines Participate in Counter UAS Live Fire Testing

The sun-drenched desert of Yuma Proving Ground recently served as the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) testing site, where U.S. Marines 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division completed the latest System Verification Testing (SVT).



MADIS is a short-range, surface-to-air system that enables Low-Altitude Air Defense Battalions to deter and neutralize unmanned aircraft systems and fixed-wing/rotary-wing aircraft. Mounted aboard two Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, the system operates as a complementary pair: one specializes in detection; one specializes in attacking, and both are equipped with 30mm turrets.



“The fact that [Marine Corps Systems Command] can integrate so many different systems into a single platform is honestly incredible,” said Sgt Joel Park, air defense systems operator/technician with 3d LAAB. “That fact alone is what sets this system apart from other systems. My background is in [command and control]. We have to separate and delineate responsibilities, and MADIS combines everything, making it a very effective weapon system.”



System Verification Testing



SVT sets the stage for Initial Operational Testing and Evaluation (IOT&E). During this SVT, the program office confirmed software updates with Marines from the 3d LAAB. For two weeks, the Marines operated the system, tracked UAS targets day and night, and engaged with kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities.



Marines from the 3d LAAB were actively involved in setting up scenarios, operating the MADIS, and providing feedback on performance. One of the critical aspects of the SVT is the iterative feedback loop. Data collected during the tests provides insights used to make real-time adjustments.



“The 3d LAAB Marines operating MADIS during SVT will also participate in IOT&E. The Marines get additional hands-on experience, and the program office receives valuable feedback for product improvements and future enhancements,” explained Maj Craig Warner, Product Manager for Future Weapons System, Program Manager, Ground Based Air Defense.



This continuous improvement ensures that by the time MADIS is fielded, it will be a battle-tested, critical system for the Marine Corps’ counter UAS mission.



Risk understood – Risk accepted



The SVT was the final event before heading into Initial Operation Testing and Evaluation conducted by Marine Corps Operational Test and Evaluation Activity. The program office has proceeded to carefully analyze risk and make informed decisions as the system continues to be refined and move at lightning speed. To ensure the program is moving at the speed of relevance, the program office opted to run events in tandem—new Equipment Training at the same time as IOT&E.



After IOT&E is complete, MADIS will be delivered to the 3d LAAB. 13 MADIS will be delivered to 3rd LAAB 1QFY25 during low-rate initial production, while full-rate production and fielding decisions are anticipated for Q4FY24, with Initial Operating Capability in Q1FY25. Full-rate production of the MADIS continues through FY29.



“MADIS is a game-changer for counter UAS,” said Col Andrew Konicki, Program Manager, Ground Based Air Defense. “This system provides the Marine Corps an operational advantage – increasing our lethality on the battlefield.”

