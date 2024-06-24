NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Maintenance & Repair of Railroad Trackage in Northern AOR

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Tracks Unlimited LLC, Mountainside, New Jersey, a $47,400,259 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for maintenance and repair of railroad trackage.



This contract provides for all labor, supervision, management, tools, materials, equipment, facilities, transportation, incidental engineering, and other items necessary to maintain and repair railroad trackage.



Work will be performed at Naval Weapons Station Earle, Colts Neck, New Jersey (60 percent); and Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (40 percent), which is expected to be completed by July 2029.



No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal year 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,386,348 will be obligated for recurring and non-recurring work on individual task orders issued during the base period.



This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with three offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-24-D-0002).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 11:28 Story ID: 474667 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Maintenance & Repair of Railroad Trackage in Northern AOR, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.