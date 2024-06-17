Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Florence, Colorado

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Tech. 5 Clifford H. Strickland, who died a prisoner of war during World War II, will be interred June 29 at Union Highland Cemetery, Florence, Colorado. T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home, Pueblo, Colorado, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Fowler, Colorado, Strickland was a member of Company C, 803rd Engineer Battalion (Aviation), when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. He was among thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members captured and interned at POW camps and subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March after U.S. forces fell to the Japanese. According to historical records, Strickland died a POW July 29, 1942. He was 25 years old.



Strickland was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Dec. 20, 2023, after the remains of World War II Unknowns were disinterred from the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in 2018 for laboratory analysis.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Tech. 5 Strickland, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3689332/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-strickland-c/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home, 719-543-5611.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 11:15 Story ID: 474662 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: CANON CITY, COLORADO, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US Hometown: DENVER, COLORADO, US Hometown: FLORENCE, COLORADO, US Hometown: FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, US Hometown: FOWLER, COLORADO, US Hometown: GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO, US Hometown: LONGMONT, COLORADO, US Hometown: PUEBLO, COLORADO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Florence, Colorado, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.