Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Grant, Michigan

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Pfc. Thomas A. Smith, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred June 29 at Bridgeton Township Cemetery, Grant, Michigan. Fields-McKinley Funeral & Cremation will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Grant, Smith was a member of 2nd Squad, 3rd Platoon, Company A, 3rd Engineer Combat Battalion, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Aug. 2, 1950, at age 17, while engaged in battle near Chinju at the southern end of the Korean peninsula.



Smith was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 22, 2023, after the remains of Korean War unknowns were exhumed for identification July 2018 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Smith, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3774700/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-smith-t/



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 or Fields-McKinley Funeral & Cremation, 231-834-5613.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 11:07 Story ID: 474661 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, US Hometown: GRANT, MICHIGAN, US Hometown: KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, US Hometown: LANSING, MICHIGAN, US Hometown: ZEELAND, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Grant, Michigan, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.