Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Connellsville, Pennsylvania

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Harry H. Hosfelt Jr., a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred June 29 at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville, Pennsylvania. Brooks Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Connellsville, Hosfelt was assigned to Company A, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3d Infantry Division. He was killed in action Feb. 9, 1944, at age 20, during battle with German Forces near the town of Cisterna di Latina, Italy.



Hosfelt was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 28, 2023, after his remains were exhumed from Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, Nettuna, Italy, in September 2021 for laboratory identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Hosfelt, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3798590/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-hosfelt-h/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Brooks Funeral Home, 724-628-1430.



