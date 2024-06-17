The LeMay Center and Air Mobility Command announce major update to Air Mobility Operations Doctrine

Courtesy Photo | A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing refuels a C-17 Globemaster III...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing refuels a C-17 Globemaster III during sunset, May 30, 2024. The KC-135 enables the C-17's mission of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristen Miller) see less | View Image Page

The Curtis E. LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education and Air Mobility Command collaborated on significant revisions to the just-released Air Force Doctrine Publication 3-36, Air Mobility Operations, reflecting the service’s renewed commitment to maneuverability and lethality.



The publication’s first major revision in five years also reflects the evolving strategic environment and re-emphasizes the importance of the joint functions of maneuver, sustainment and command and control. These principles are critical to preparing the mobility air forces to effectively position the joint force for advantage and deliver lethal effects at the tempo required for victory, said AMC’s commander.



Highlighting the publication’s release, Gen Mike Minihan, AMC Commander stressed, “Amateurs study tactics, professionals study logistics, the victors study maneuver." Remarking on the efforts to update the doctrine he added, “This version of AFDP 3-36 pushes the envelope in recognizing what the mobility air forces bring to the fight and how we elevate the lethality of the joint team. It includes new sections on command and control, maneuver, the key role air mobility plays in deterrence operations, and critical lessons learned from Operation Allies Refuge, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and recent operations in Israel. Our future challenge demands close reading of this document and thinking about how to fight."



AFDP 3-36 underscores that air mobility operations are a fundamental extension of airpower—the capability to project military power through control and exploitation in, from and through the air. This updated doctrine aligns with the realities of great power competition and is the first in a series of major service doctrine updates designed to prepare the Air Force for future conflicts.



The LeMay Center is responsible for the development, dissemination and implementation of Air Force doctrine. It is conducting a full doctrine review in support of the Air Force re-optimization for Great Power Competition.





https://www.doctrine.af.mil/Doctrine-Publications/AFDP-3-36-Air-Mobility-Ops/