SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany - The Spangdahlem community held the 29th annual Spangdahlem Special Children’s Day at the Eiffel Powerhaus Fitness Center, June. 20, 2024. The event welcomed more than 80 students from the St. Martin and the Marie Grünewald Schools.



Spangdahlem Special Children’s Day is an event that celebrates children with disabilities in the local community . The event provided students a safe and welcoming environment with a variety of games, activities, and food.



“This event has been successful since 1992 and it’s always been a fan-favorite for the schools to come to Spangdahlem every single year and enjoy.” said Tech. Sgt. William Fox, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron structural engineer.



Fox said the event would not be possible without the large number of volunteers needed to make the event a success.



“Trying to get hundreds of people to volunteer is a big task,” Fox explained. “It all goes back to the children and there are exceptional children out here.”



More than 200 Spangdahlem members volunteered to prepare meals, assemble and run 10 game and activity stations, and accompany many of the students as their very own buddy throughout the day.



Airman 1st Class Dalton Flugence II, 52 Security Forces Squadron defender and volunteer, discussed what his involvement with Special Children’s Day meant to him.



“I am an older brother and I have two younger siblings with special needs, both with slight autism.” said Flugence. “It makes me miss home since the kids act exactly like my siblings, and it’s actually really nice being their cheerleader.”



The event is normally held annually, but was postponed for three years due to the corona virus.



After the event, the children were transported to Air Park to see static aircraft on display.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 09:19 Story ID: 474644 Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem Special Children's Day, by SrA Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.