    Local alum earns professional engineer license

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Story by Rashida Banks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Laura Dudley, who works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, recently completed the Principles and Practices of Engineering exam and earned her Professional Engineer license for the state of Georgia.

    Dudley earned her civil engineering degree from Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating in 2017. She currently works in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, where she uses her expertise in the Soils Section of the Engineering Division.

