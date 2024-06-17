Laura Dudley, who works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, recently completed the Principles and Practices of Engineering exam and earned her Professional Engineer license for the state of Georgia.



Dudley earned her civil engineering degree from Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating in 2017. She currently works in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, where she uses her expertise in the Soils Section of the Engineering Division.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 08:24 Story ID: 474640 Location: US Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US Hometown: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local alum earns professional engineer license, by Rashida Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.