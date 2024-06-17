Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local alum completes her professional engineer licensing

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Story by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Stefany Baron recently achieved a significant milestone in her career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by fulfilling all requirements to become a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Georgia.

    Baron currently works at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, in the Hydrology and Hydraulics Branch. She is a graduate of Penn State University and Virginia Tech, where she earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Civil and Environmental Engineering. She has been with the Savannah District for two years. In that time, she has become a trusted team member for engineering-related projects regarding hydrodynamic modeling and mitigation efforts in the Savannah River Estuary as part of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 08:06
    Story ID: 474639
    Location: US
    Hometown: BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: UNIVERSITY PARK, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local alum completes her professional engineer licensing, by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Bioenvironmental Engineering

    Engineering Ratings

    3E5XX Engineering

    TAGS

    #PennState #VirginiaTech #Engineering #ProfessionalEngineer #USACE #SavannahDistrict

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT