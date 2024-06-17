Local alum completes her professional engineer licensing

Stefany Baron recently achieved a significant milestone in her career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by fulfilling all requirements to become a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Georgia.



Baron currently works at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, in the Hydrology and Hydraulics Branch. She is a graduate of Penn State University and Virginia Tech, where she earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Civil and Environmental Engineering. She has been with the Savannah District for two years. In that time, she has become a trusted team member for engineering-related projects regarding hydrodynamic modeling and mitigation efforts in the Savannah River Estuary as part of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project.

