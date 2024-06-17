JBAB's Air Force Families Forever honors fallen heroes

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider | Ruth Hess, mother of fallen U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darrick N. Banks, wipes her...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider | Ruth Hess, mother of fallen U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darrick N. Banks, wipes her eye as she recounts her son's military story at the Military Family Readiness Center on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 19, 2024. The visit was coordinated by the Air Force Families Forever program, which organizes various events and activities designed to support and engage surviving families, such as memorial runs, remembrance ceremonies, holiday gatherings and support group meetings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – The family left their home in Pennsylvania and embarked on a three-hour drive to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling to visit Senior Airman Darrick Bank’s remembrance sign. When the Hess family arrived, they were greeted by the Air Force Families Forever team at the Military Family Readiness Center here on JBAB.



The AFFF provides long-term case management and support for the surviving family members of deceased Air Force, Space Force, Guard, and Reserve members. The program's mission is to offer enduring support and foster a sense of continued belonging to the Air and Space Force family.



The sign, one of three at the north entrance of base, stood out from the rest under the noon sun. As the family approached, they leaned in from a distance as they read the name Senior Airman Darrick Banks.



The AFFF program at JBAB is headed by Walkidia Fradera, known fondly as Walky, who is the Air Force Families Forever program manager and Personal and Work Life program manager at the Military and Family Readiness Center.



The Air Force Personnel Center assigns family members to the Military and Family Readiness Center closest to their known residence that are dedicated to aiding families during their time of need and ensuring they are aware of the resources available to them. Those resources include grief counseling, benefits guidance, financial planning assistance, educational opportunities, and connection to local and national support networks.



“I support them by providing information, referrals, connecting them with other surviving family members in the area, and making sure they still feel a part of the Air and Space Force family,” said Walky. “We also provide emotional support, assist with navigating military and civilian support systems, and ensure they receive any benefits and entitlements they are eligible for.”



“Currently, I have 23 survivors that I take care of, which totals 15 fallen service members,” said Walky. “Their signs are all over base right now.”



For events like this, surviving family members can be invited and granted installation access to participate in activities and events. These events serve to honor the fallen, offer comfort and solidarity to the families, and help them connect with others who have shared similar experiences.



Ruth Hess, accompanied by her husband Tom Hess, daughter Morgan Hess, and son Bobby Hess, came to visit Darrick's remembrance sign on JBAB and share his story.



Senior Airman Darrick Banks served at the 341st Logistics Readiness Squadron, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, from 2013-2022, Ruth read from her phone. He played a crucial role as a mission generation vehicle and equipment maintenance journeyman, leading his team to earn several prestigious awards.



Off duty, Darrick Banks was dedicated to community service, volunteering for beautification projects, the Adopt-A-Highway program, car inspections, and local church activities. His contributions, both in service and to the community, were significant and lasting.



“We always said we broke the mold with him,” stated Ruth. “He was always very kind, selfless, and helpful.”



Ruth took a moment of silence before she read aloud Darrick’s obituary that his leadership wrote. It highlighted Darrick’s team-first attitude, ability to lead, and dedication to his career and the Air Force.



Throughout the year, AFFF organizes various events and activities designed to support and engage surviving families, such as memorial runs, remembrance ceremonies, holiday gatherings, and support group meetings.



Activities like these provide a platform for families to share memories, celebrate the lives of their loved ones, and receive ongoing support from the military community.



This year, the AFFF team placed 15 temporary remembrance signs around the installation for the entire month of May for National Military Appreciation Month and Memorial day. The signs are a reminder of the sacrifices made by service members and their families.



Walky ensures that she checks in on the surviving families in her area. Her aim is to ensure that no family feels alone in their grief and that the legacy of the fallen is preserved and honored within the Air and Space Force community.



“When I see a call coming from Washington D.C. I know that somebody still cares”, said Ruth.



The signs serve as a quiet reminder that though our fallen heroes are gone, they will never be forgotten.