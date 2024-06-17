U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander Honors Markus Vollmer's Service

Courtesy Photo | USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, COL Reid E. Furman bid farewell to Markus Vollmer,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, COL Reid E. Furman bid farewell to Markus Vollmer, member of the executive board of SWK (City Works Kaiserslautern), who will retire the end of June. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz (USAG-RP) commander, COL Reid E. Furman bid farewell to Markus Vollmer, member of the executive board of SWK (City Works Kaiserslautern), who will retire the end of June. In his farewell speech Thursday at the Kaiserslautern Kammgarn Culture Center, Vollmer expressed to Furman his gratitude for the good relationship and friendship with the US military throughout the years. The garrison commander coined Vollmer explaining to him the different symbols on the USAG-RP coin. Furman also presented Vollmer the coin of Major General Ronald Ragin, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, who regretted not to be able to attend the event.