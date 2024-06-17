Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander Honors Markus Vollmer's Service

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.24.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz (USAG-RP) commander, COL Reid E. Furman bid farewell to Markus Vollmer, member of the executive board of SWK (City Works Kaiserslautern), who will retire the end of June. In his farewell speech Thursday at the Kaiserslautern Kammgarn Culture Center, Vollmer expressed to Furman his gratitude for the good relationship and friendship with the US military throughout the years. The garrison commander coined Vollmer explaining to him the different symbols on the USAG-RP coin. Furman also presented Vollmer the coin of Major General Ronald Ragin, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, who regretted not to be able to attend the event.

