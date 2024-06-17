403rd AFSB conducts Senior Leaders Forum in Seoul

Photo By Galen Putnam | Attendees concluded the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Senior Leaders Forum with an...... read more read more Photo By Galen Putnam | Attendees concluded the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Senior Leaders Forum with an awards ceremony and cake-cutting ceremony recognizing the Army’s 249th birthday at the Hotel Koreana in Seoul, South Korea, June 14. see less | View Image Page

SEOUL, South Korea – The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade gathered key leaders from throughout South Korea and Japan for a Senior Leaders Forum here, June 12-14.



The three-day event brought together more than 50 Powerhouse Brigade leaders from Korea and Japan to discuss emerging strategies, develop team cohesiveness and experience Korean culture.



“This was an opportunity to get everyone out of their typical work environment to join together in a unique setting, to learn together and to socialize,” said Col. Henry Brown, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade. “Conducting the Senior Leaders Forum in Seoul made sense logistically with folks coming in from as far as Okinawa, and it offered multiple cultural attractions within a compact area.”



The forum featured a strong cultural component highlighted by visits to the National Museum of Korea and Gyeongbuk Palace. Participants also took group photos with statues of Admiral Yi Sun-sin, famed for his victories against the Japanese Navy during the Imjin war in the Joseon period and King Sejoeng the Great, who is credited as the inventor of Hangul, the native alphabet of the Korean language. Forum attendees also toured the Insadong area of Seoul and took a stroll along the Cheonggye River Walk.



“The Senior Leaders Forum was a great experience,” said Master Sgt. Corie Nappier, non-commissioned officer-in-charge, Brigade Operations (S-3). “The cultural events really stood out to me, especially the National Museum. They have an amazing array of artifacts detailing the rich cultural heritage of Korea.”



Others agreed.



“It was nice being able to put a face to names of people I have been dealing with remotely and to meet many of the brigade’s key players,” said Charles Marshall, brigade engineer, Logistics (S-4). “It was nice learning some Korean history and going through the palace and historical venues. It was kind of nice to learn about the culture. Even though my mother's Korean, I've never really learned about some of those aspects other than watching dramas.”



Forum highlights included a presentation by Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, Army Sustainment Command, who joined via video link, and remarks from Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. (Retired) In-Bum Chun, who is known as the “father” of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division and is a senior fellow with the Association of the United States Army.



Other presenters included Joy M. Sakurai, deputy chief of staff, U.S. Embassy, Seoul, and Brendan Balestrieri, professor of practice in the School of Diplomacy and International Relations at Seton Hall University.



“This was my first senior leaders forum and it was very motivating. I’m glad I got to meet many coworkers from throughout the brigade. I also enjoyed the chance to hear from the generals, and the other important speakers like the representative from the U.S. Embassy,” said Kwang Ho Choe, budget analysist, Brigade Resource Management (S-8). “I’m also glad we got to see so many cultural things. Even though I’m Korean, I’ve never been to Gyeongbuk Palace before. This was a good chance to see things I have never experienced before.”



The Forum concluded with an awards presentation recognizing individuals who went above-and-beyond in coordinating the event and Hotel Koreana staff members for their outstanding support, along with a cake-cutting ceremony recognizing the Army’s 249th birthday.



“We selected a centralized location with an environment that allowed us continue to build relationships and experience lots of cultural attractions,” Brown said. “Having access to the museum, the palaces, and other settings allowed our team members learn about the country that they're working in and supporting. The educational and cultural aspects of the SLF were key in making this a success.”



The 403rd AFSB is one of seven brigades under the Army Sustainment Command, a 2-star command headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. ASC is a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command, a 4-star command located at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



To view and download more photos (and videos) of the forum (and other brigade events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr Album Page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums