450th Movement Control Battalion Farewell Ceremony

MANHATTAN, KS. - U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 450th Movement Control Battalion (MCB) participate in a farewell ceremony during their family day at the City Park in Manhattan, Kansas on June 22nd, 2024.



The farewell ceremony was an opportunity to bring Soldiers and their families together before the deployment of the 450th MCB. The ceremony included a casing of the battalion colors and speeches from Mr. John Schoen, Army Reserve Ambassador for the State of Kansas; and Brig. Gen. Brandi Peasley, the commanding general of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command; who awarded coins to selected Soldiers.



Sgt. Jacob Morgan with the 450th MCB said that this ceremony shows that the unit command cares about us and our families by providing activities and creating an “esprit de corps”.



Soldiers gave their loved ones sunflowers, while family members had the opportunity to write letters they will receive once overseas. Multiple vendors from the local community were also present.



“I think it really helps relieve some of the anxiety of the family and support that we have,” says Lt. Col. Kamani Smith, the Battalion Commander of the 450th MCB. “Because anybody that puts on a uniform, whether it be the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, we couldn't serve this country without their support.”



The 450th MCB used this day as a means to honor the deploying Soldiers and their families. The event was also supported by music from the 312th Army Band from Lawrence, Kansas.



“It fills me with pride in wearing this uniform, pride in serving this country,” said Sgt. Morgan. “and I have that sense of pride because it shows that they're willing to take care of you and your family.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 14:37 Story ID: 474620 Location: MANHATTAN, KANSAS, US