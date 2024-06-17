Three Siblings All Currently Serving in the 1-113th Cavalry

SIOUX CITY, IA – Three siblings all Private First Class’s are currently serving in the 1-113th Cavalry. The first to join was Pfc. Enrique Juan-Medina, 88M, Delta Co, 1-113 Cavalry and currently is an apprentice electrician.

“I joined the military because friends did and chose 88M because the training timing allowed me to see my brother graduate high school. We are a very close nit family and I love spending time with them. When I found the environment is very nice and the benefits you get are very good. I told my siblings they had to join. The military is what you make it, if you are positive it will be a positive experience. I would like to do 20 years of service and take advantage of the opportunities and love that my family has become part of my military family,” shared Pfc. Enrique Juan-Medina.

Next to join, Pfc. Gabriel Juan-Medina, 11B, Charlie Troop 1-113 Cavalry, currently attending school for criminal justice.

“The military has helped me with assertiveness and taking control of situation to move it forward. I joined because I enjoyed learning the weapon systems and the physical portion of it,” shared Pfc. Gabriel Juan-Medina.

Last to join, was Pfc. Maria Juan-Medina, 92Y, HHC, 1-113 Cavalry, she is currently going to school to be a beautician.

“The military has helped me with discipline, I see things differently now, in a more mature way. I want to open a salon in the future and it’s helped me think about my organizational skills I can use that I have gained,” shared Pfc. Maria Juan-Medina.

All recently returned from the Operation Loan Star – the Southwest Border Mission. They shared it was sad to see but did feel like they were making a difference.

Maria shared, “Our mother being Mexican knows how bad the cartel is so she was worried the whole time but supportive. Dad is so proud of it. They have the letter from the governor for support of the mission hanging in our house with all our military pictures by it.”

Enrique added, “When we first got in they were hesitant but now my parents are checking the live stream to see who’s graduating and updates from the social media pages, and they wear army clothing and gear.”

Though they have already been on a mission to the border this will be the first XCTC they will attend.

Enrique shared, “I’m excited about it because the ability to network and see people who have deployed with and become more diverse in your abilities.”

The Juan-Medina siblings know that being away takes a lot from their support network, of that they shared, “Thank you for being patient and waiting because the distance is not great. Every time we got a call/or text it’s uplifting. And we want to thank my mom and dad with the support.”

