USS New York Arrives In Kiel, Germany

KIEL, GERMANY (June 21, 2024) – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Special operations Capable (SOC), arrived in Kiel, Germany for a scheduled port visit, June 21, 2024.



This visit marks the culmination of the exercise Baltic Operations 24 (BALTOPS 24) and will provide New York’s crew the opportunity to participate in Kiel Week.



“We are honored and excited to visit Kiel,” said Capt. Ben Oakes, commanding officer of New York. “I am extremely proud of what the team on board New York has accomplished these past two weeks at sea, in the air and on the beach alongside our allies from Germany and NATO. This exercise has proven that NATO’s Navy and Marine Corps team is stronger together, and it further highlights the United States’ commitment to NATO and the defense of the Baltics."



BALTOPS 24 is the annual premier maritime-focused military exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.



During BALTOPS 24, New York and embarked 24th MEU conducted a raid, mass casualty event and a combined amphibious assault. The ship’s participation in the exercise has enhanced NATO interoperability, promoting added stability and prosperity in the region.



New York’s participation in BALTOPS 24 is a demonstration of continued commitment to the collective security in the region. The visit during Kiel Week enhances our relationship with Germany and the citizens of Kiel.



Kiel Week is a world-class maritime festival held annually in Kiel, Germany and is considered to be the largest event of its type in the world, attracting millions of visitors each year. While in Kiel, New York Sailors, along with many NATO Allies, will participate in a soccer tournament, pistol and archery marksmanship competitions, solidifying our enduring relationships throughout the North Atlantic and European region.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

