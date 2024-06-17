VMU-3 Advancing Operations: The Shift to SATCOM Launch and Recovery

Photo By Cpl. Joseph Abreu | A U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9A MUX/MALE assigned to Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Joseph Abreu | A U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9A MUX/MALE assigned to Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing completes preflight checklist during the first Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Launch and Recovery (SLR) mission at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, June 20, 2024. SLR minimizes logistical constraints, enables operations from short airfields over vast distances, and supports the flexibility required for modern expeditionary operations. VMU-3's successful SLR demonstration emphasized its pivotal role in advancing Marine Corps capabilities in reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition missions across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abreu) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii – Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, achieved a significant operational milestone with the successful execution of a Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Launch and Recovery (SLR) flight with the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Unmanned Expeditionary (MUX) Medium-Altitude, Long-Endurance (MALE) MQ-9A Aircraft System on June 20, 2024. This marks the first-ever employment of an all-Marine Corps certified team of active-duty aviators conducting an SLR mission with a Marine Corps aircraft at a Marine Corps Air Station.



Traditionally, launch and recovery elements are tethered to cumbersome Line-of-Sight (LOS) command and control equipment, necessitating specialized aviators and large transport aircraft to begin operations at established airfields. However, SLR leverages current satellite-based infrastructure, enabling Marines to overcome the constraint of LOS by increasing mission range and operational endurance of a forward deployed MQ-9A MUX/MALE, along with expanding the number of available airfields from which VMU-3 can project power.



VMU-3's successful SLR demonstration emphasizes its pivotal role in advancing Marine Corps capabilities in reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition missions across the Indo-Pacific region. By minimizing logistical constraints and enabling operations from short airfields over vast distances, SLR supports flights from a central hub to a number of smaller destinations, known as spokes. Utilization of the “Hub-and-Spoke” concept increases flexibility required for modern expeditionary operations. This is critical to maintaining a sustainable, survivable, and forward presence anywhere on the globe.



Looking forward, SLR is not just an upgrade, it is a strategic move to keep MQ-9A MUX/MALE operations expeditionary and adaptable. This achievement highlights VMU-3’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence and emphasizes the ongoing efforts to integrate cutting-edge technology into operational strategies, ensuring readiness and effectiveness.



“The Marines, Sailors, and Airmen of VMU-3 remain dedicated to expanding joint-force capability alignment throughout future MQ-9A MUX/MALE operations,” said Lt. Col. Donald Kelly, the commanding officer of VMU-3. “Our utilization of SLR is the next step in bringing expeditionary support to our warfighters.”