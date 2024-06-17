Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMU-3 Advancing Operations: The Shift to SATCOM Launch and Recovery

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Story by 1st Lt. Isis Coty and Cpl. Anabelle Reedobrien

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii – Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, achieved a significant operational milestone with the successful execution of a Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Launch and Recovery (SLR) flight with the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Unmanned Expeditionary (MUX) Medium-Altitude, Long-Endurance (MALE) MQ-9A Aircraft System on June 20, 2024. This marks the first-ever employment of an all-Marine Corps certified team of active-duty aviators conducting an SLR mission with a Marine Corps aircraft at a Marine Corps Air Station.

    Traditionally, launch and recovery elements are tethered to cumbersome Line-of-Sight (LOS) command and control equipment, necessitating specialized aviators and large transport aircraft to begin operations at established airfields. However, SLR leverages current satellite-based infrastructure, enabling Marines to overcome the constraint of LOS by increasing mission range and operational endurance of a forward deployed MQ-9A MUX/MALE, along with expanding the number of available airfields from which VMU-3 can project power.

    VMU-3's successful SLR demonstration emphasizes its pivotal role in advancing Marine Corps capabilities in reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition missions across the Indo-Pacific region. By minimizing logistical constraints and enabling operations from short airfields over vast distances, SLR supports flights from a central hub to a number of smaller destinations, known as spokes. Utilization of the “Hub-and-Spoke” concept increases flexibility required for modern expeditionary operations. This is critical to maintaining a sustainable, survivable, and forward presence anywhere on the globe.

    Looking forward, SLR is not just an upgrade, it is a strategic move to keep MQ-9A MUX/MALE operations expeditionary and adaptable. This achievement highlights VMU-3’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence and emphasizes the ongoing efforts to integrate cutting-edge technology into operational strategies, ensuring readiness and effectiveness.

    “The Marines, Sailors, and Airmen of VMU-3 remain dedicated to expanding joint-force capability alignment throughout future MQ-9A MUX/MALE operations,” said Lt. Col. Donald Kelly, the commanding officer of VMU-3. “Our utilization of SLR is the next step in bringing expeditionary support to our warfighters.”

