VMU-3 Advancing Operations: The Shift to SATCOM Launch and Recovery

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii – Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, achieved a significant operational milestone with the successful execution of a Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Launch and Recovery (SLR) flight with the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Unmanned Expeditionary (MUX) Medium-Altitude, Long-Endurance (MALE) MQ-9A Aircraft System on June 20, 2024. This marks the first-ever employment of an all-Marine Corps certified team of active-duty aviators conducting an SLR mission with a Marine Corps aircraft at a Marine Corps Air Station.
Traditionally, launch and recovery elements are tethered to cumbersome Line-of-Sight (LOS) command and control equipment, necessitating specialized aviators and large transport aircraft to begin operations at established airfields. However, SLR leverages current satellite-based infrastructure, enabling Marines to overcome the constraint of LOS by increasing mission range and operational endurance of a forward deployed MQ-9A MUX/MALE, along with expanding the number of available airfields from which VMU-3 can project power.
VMU-3's successful SLR demonstration emphasizes its pivotal role in advancing Marine Corps capabilities in reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition missions across the Indo-Pacific region. By minimizing logistical constraints and enabling operations from short airfields over vast distances, SLR supports flights from a central hub to a number of smaller destinations, known as spokes. Utilization of the “Hub-and-Spoke” concept increases flexibility required for modern expeditionary operations. This is critical to maintaining a sustainable, survivable, and forward presence anywhere on the globe.
Looking forward, SLR is not just an upgrade, it is a strategic move to keep MQ-9A MUX/MALE operations expeditionary and adaptable. This achievement highlights VMU-3’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence and emphasizes the ongoing efforts to integrate cutting-edge technology into operational strategies, ensuring readiness and effectiveness.
“The Marines, Sailors, and Airmen of VMU-3 remain dedicated to expanding joint-force capability alignment throughout future MQ-9A MUX/MALE operations,” said Lt. Col. Donald Kelly, the commanding officer of VMU-3. “Our utilization of SLR is the next step in bringing expeditionary support to our warfighters.”
