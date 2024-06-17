COMUUVGRU 1 Holds Change of Command Ceremony and Name Change Event

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Jason Geddes, left, commander, Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1, is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Jason Geddes, left, commander, Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1, is relieved by Capt. Michael Dolbec during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Keyport, Wash., June 14, 2024. During the ceremony, Dolbec, from Manchester, N.H., relieved Geddes, from Indianapolis, as commander, UUVGRU 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy held a change of command ceremony for Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 at Naval Base Kitsap-Keyport, Wash., June 14, 2024. The ceremony also marked the official name change for the command, which had been previously named UUV Squadron (UUVRON) 1.



“UUVGRU is forming the foundation of how we will fight in the undersea domain for future generations,” said Rear Adm. Nicholas Tilbrook, commander, Submarine Group 9. “The tactics, techniques and procedures Jason and his team are developing are the basis for that future.”



The command’s new name does not just mean a new logo for the command, but its elevation from a squadron to a group indicates the increased importance associated with the integration of UUVs as a subset of undersea warfare. Unmanned platforms will provide increased combat capability in the future, and the increased responsibility and complexity of this mission set is why UUVGRU 1 has been elevated. The former UUV flotillas have also been elevated from flotillas to squadrons: UUVRON 1 in Keyport, Wash., and UUVRON 3 in Ventura County, Calif.



In his farewell remarks to his command, Capt. Jason Geddes noted, “I was very fortunate to be a part of such an outstanding team of warfighters while here at UUVRON 1. Led by their efforts and with the great support from a multitude of organizations, I am confident about the future use of UUVs and their capacity to enhance the effectiveness of our military forces."



The U.S. Navy uses UUVs to enhance our understanding of the undersea domain through the information their sensors provide. The UUVs operated by Sailors assigned to UUVGRU 1 and its squadrons are versatile tools which can be operated in challenging environments, and can be quickly and efficiently modified and adapted to fit the mission.



"I am humbled and privileged to carry forward the remarkable achievements of Commodore Geddes and the UUVGRU 1 teams,” said Capt. Mike Dolbec, the incoming commanding officer. “The evolution of UUVs and the enterprise's growth, including the change we are conducting here today, is a testament to his leadership and the team’s dedication. I am confident that through collaboration with our close partners, these innovative teams enabled with cutting-edge technology will advance UUV capabilities supporting operational commanders in subsea and seabed warfare across the globe."



Originally established in 2017, UUVGRU 1 has expanded its initial footprint of 13 to a staff of over 100 Sailors operating rapidly deployable systems across the globe. Utilizing unmanned platforms, they can operate in challenging environments that may not be accessible, or may be too dangerous for a traditionally manned vessel.



Each day, the Sailors from UUVGRU 1 embody their command motto and “extend the reach” of manned platforms, providing additional information and capabilities to the operational commander. In addition to the small and medium unmanned vehicles currently employed by the commands, preparations are being made to field large and extra-large vehicles in the near future.